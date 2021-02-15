scorecardresearch
Can you decode the hidden message in CIA’s latest challenge?

Shared along with a couple of hints and hashtags #Trivia and #Game, the tweet features an image along with a caption that reads, "Can you decipher this code?"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 15, 2021 6:44:47 pm
Since being shared online, the post has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many trying to understand the coded message.

Besides dealing with secretive missions, the US Central Intelligence Agency seems to have also aced the art of keeping its followers engaged. While earlier, they shared a wintry scene of a town and challenged followers to guess the time, this time, it is a code that netizens need to decipher.

Read the full post here:

Since being shared online, the post has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many trying to understand the coded message. However, only some were able to crack the code. Before scrolling down to the answer, check out some of the many responses to the viral post:

For those of you still wondering what the right answer it, the code was a Valentine’s wish from the CIA that read, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Happy Valentine’s Day, From CIA to You.”

Were you able to solve the puzzle?

