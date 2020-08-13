Wildlife photographer gets hilarious surprise when he checks camera trap set for wild cat

The photographer was grateful the man didn't mess with the trap but instead gave him some good laughs. (@burningxjeff/ Twitter)

An US-based wildlife photographer got an unusual surprise while checking the photos from a camera trap that he had set to photograph a wild cat. And the photos of a man posing for the camera trap took social media by storm after the photographer shared them.

Wildlife photographer and filmmaker Jeff Wirth had carefully had set up a camera trap on a log, hoping to get some pictures of a wild bobcat he had seen in the area. But apart from the photos of the wild cat he also got photos of a man in an orange high-visibility jacket striking multiple poses for the camera.

So Wirth shared the photos on social media:

“I got the bobcat, and a special visitor who was on an invasive plant survey crew,” Wirth told PetaPixel.

After he shared the photos, netizens began a hunt to track down the man. Wirth later updated his social media post saying that the man was found and identified as Ben Sizemore.

When more people asked for pictures, the wildlife photographer shared a few more photos.

The man struck many candid poses on the log to surprise the photographer. (Source: burningxjeff/ Twitter) The man struck many candid poses on the log to surprise the photographer. (Source: burningxjeff/ Twitter)

“Thankful to this unknown man for striking a pose and for not messing with my camera set up after he stumbled upon it,” Wirth wrote on Reddit.

The photo also sparked a photoshop challenge in which people took the man’s photo and superimposed him with the wild cat.

The photo reminded many about the Animorphs book cover. (Source: burningxjeff/ Twitter) The photo reminded many about the Animorphs book cover. (Source: burningxjeff/ Twitter)

Others tried to imagine the wild cat and the man posing together. (YoRt3m/ Reddit) Others tried to imagine the wild cat and the man posing together. (YoRt3m/ Reddit)

People wanted to see some more camaraderie between two stars.(luke_in_the_sky/ Reddit) People wanted to see some more camaraderie between two stars.(luke_in_the_sky/ Reddit)

Others showed the man evolving into the cat to entertain the photographer. (dexvoltage/ Reddit) Others showed the man evolving into the cat to entertain the photographer. (dexvoltage/ Reddit)

Camera traps are most often set up by wildlife photographers and conservationists to keep tracks of animal movements and take non-invasive, natural photos of animals in their habitat.

