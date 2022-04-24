Ever seen what’s inside a shark’s mouth? Here’s a video

Have you ever wondered how a shark‘s mouth looks from the inside? A Switzerland-based photographer and conservationist, Nico Zimm, has managed to capture it without getting hurt.

During an underwater expedition in the Maldives, a tiger shark chomped Zimm’s 360-degree camera and a stunning visual of the shark’s mouth and throat was recorded. The clip has left netizens amazed with many users calling it “wild”.

The clip shows the shark coming forward and biting the equipment. The shark’s razor-sharp teeth and gills on the inner walls and throat are also seen in the video.

“X YUMMY X That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my @insta360 camera during our last @deepseaguardians expedition,” Zimm captioned the video posted on Instagram.

The video left netizens amazed. “Are you serious, this is wild,” commented a user. “That was like a whole different dimension inside the (shark). never seen before,” wrote another user.

The Independent reported that the video was captured in the waters off Fuvahmulah, an island south of the Maldives. “I put my Insta360 on weight and then I put it on the sand and the shark was curious. He saw this shiny thing and he thought ‘let me taste it and then he bit the camera,” Zimm was quoted as saying by The Independent.

“When sharks bite people it is not because they want to eat us, it’s because they see someone and they are curious so they just bite,” he told The Independent. “But they usually never eat the person because they don’t like it.”