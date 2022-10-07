Camel walks into a restaurant’s drive-thru to order french fries, watch video

They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But even then, some events are just too bizarre to stay within the confines of the world’ s favourite Sin City. Like when a camel walked up to an eatery, presumably to get a piping hot order of french fries.

The video of the animal walking straight to the drive-thru along with its handler and patiently waiting for food to be delivered has gone viral. The video shared by Now This on Twitter shows the staff at the restaurant laughing out loud after spotting the unusual customer. The camel is seen peeking into the restaurant putting its head inside the window. The animal handler also cannot control his smile as he gets a box of french fries from the counter. Holding the camel by its leash, the man walks forward casually.

Watch the video here:

‘Sir, this is an In-N-Out Burger’ — An animal handler and his camel were filmed going through a fast food drive-through on foot in Las Vegas. According to Storyful, the camel is a 12-year-old named Fergie who ‘loves french fries.’ pic.twitter.com/FE1gBQSAfu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 7, 2022

The animal handler was quoted as saying by ABC that the camel is a rescue from Colorado that now lives in a sanctuary in the Las Vegas area and loves to eat french fries. The camel’s visit to the restaurant In-N-Out Burger triggered funny reactions online. A user commented, “even camels know In-N-Out is the best in the world.” Another user wrote, “Dude, I just wanted a double-double.”

Fergie, the camel’s visits to multiple places have been documented on the Instagram account of Animal Rescue, Jeffrys_farm. The camel was spotted infront of Bass Pro Shops in one of the posts.