scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Camel walks into a restaurant’s drive-thru to order french fries, watch video

The video of the animal walking straight to the drive-thru along with its handler and patiently waiting for food to be delivered has gone viral.

camel walks into restaurant, camel gets french fries, camel loves french fries, las vegas, camel video, animal funny video, indian expressThe video shared by Now This on Twitter shows the staff at the restaurant laughing out loud after spotting the unusual customer.

They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But even then, some events are just too bizarre to stay within the confines of the world’ s favourite Sin City. Like when a camel walked up to an eatery, presumably to get a piping hot order of french fries.

The video of the animal walking straight to the drive-thru along with its handler and patiently waiting for food to be delivered has gone viral. The video shared by Now This on Twitter shows the staff at the restaurant laughing out loud after spotting the unusual customer. The camel is seen peeking into the restaurant putting its head inside the window. The animal handler also cannot control his smile as he gets a box of french fries from the counter. Holding the camel by its leash, the man walks forward casually.

ALSO READ |Watch: Roshan the camel brings books to children who are being homeschooled in rural Pakistan

Watch the video here:

“‘Sir, this is an In-N-Out Burger’ — An animal handler and his camel were filmed going through a fast food drive-through on foot in Las Vegas. According to Storyful, the camel is a 12-year-old named Fergie who ‘loves french fries’,” read the caption of the video.

The animal handler was quoted as saying by ABC that the camel is a rescue from Colorado that now lives in a sanctuary in the Las Vegas area and loves to eat french fries. The camel’s visit to the restaurant In-N-Out Burger triggered funny reactions online. A user commented, “even camels know In-N-Out is the best in the world.” Another user wrote, “Dude, I just wanted a double-double.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

Fergie, the camel’s visits to multiple places have been documented on the Instagram account of Animal Rescue, Jeffrys_farm. The camel was spotted infront of Bass Pro Shops in one of the posts.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:22:55 am
Next Story

Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence: US in travel advisory

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement