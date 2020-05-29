Watch: Camel in Oklahoma zoo pokes its head into car and helps itself to snacks

In the video, the camel approached the front seat and grabs Nathan’s cup of food before going to the rear seat. (Picture credit: Facebook/Daily Mail) In the video, the camel approached the front seat and grabs Nathan’s cup of food before going to the rear seat. (Picture credit: Facebook/Daily Mail)

A video showing a camel from a zoo in Oklahoma poking its head into a car and helping itself to some snacks from a man and his daughter is being shared widely on social media.

According to Daily Mail, 37-year-old Nathan Pugh was visiting Arbuckle Wilderness, a drive-through zoo, with his wife and daughter when they encountered the camel.

A Fox News report said that the family had $10 worth of food to feed the animals, which was in paper cups.

However, when they encountered the camel it first approached the front seat of the car to grab a full cup of food from Pugh. It then moved on to the rear seat where it grabbed a paper cup from Pugh’s seven-year-old daughter Ryan.

Watch the video here:

Oklahoma has begun reopening its zoos after a lockdown earlier this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd