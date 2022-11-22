Cambodian arts school breaks Guinness World Record for holding 24-hour circus show

Phare Ponleu Selpak, a Cambodian non-profit arts school, has created a Guinness World Record for hosting the longest circus show, which lasted 24 hours, 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

The show comprising 90 professionals performing acts, and 31 performances from Phare’s 20-year circus history including acrobatics, magic, dance, theatre, clowning, music, contortion, singing puppetry, breakdancing, live painting, unicycling and fire acts were staged between March 7 and March 8 last year.

The event held during the pandemic raised more than $150,000 and helped the organisation overcome the 50 per cent drop in income. The show was watched by almost a million people online.

“This is a special day for us. Many people told us that the 24-hour circus provided inspiration at a dark time,” Khuon Det, co-founder of Phare Ponleu Selpak, was quoted as saying by the Khmer Times.

“We still face huge financial challenges at a time when tourism hasn’t bounced fully back and the world economy is struggling, but hopefully this record will grab the attention of people who might donate to us to help us keep going,” he added.

Guinness World Records said on its website that Phare Ponleu Selpak was founded by Cambodian refugees to help children overcome war traumas and revive the country’s culture and education after the Khmer Rouge genocide. The organisation now educates more than 800 disadvantaged children and trains more than hundreds in visual, musical and performing arts.

“Phare were desperate for funding and despite not having wealthy support networks or any fundraising budgets, came up with something truly creative to grab attention. The idea, which drew on the same creativity and resilience with which the organisation was born, was to achieve a Guinness World Records title,” the reference book publisher said.