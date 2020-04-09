‘Call Spiderman’, say netizens as video of bizarre slimy creature goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions from netizens with many guessing what the slimy creature could be. Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions from netizens with many guessing what the slimy creature could be.

At a time when millions of people around the world are stuck indoors amid the ongoing lockdown in several countries to combat COVID-19, a video of a “mysterious” black creature is keeping many entertained.

The 14-second clip, which was shared on Twitter, features something that many thought looked like the Marvel villain Venom from the movie ‘Spider-Man 3’. “Anybody know what this is?” asked a user @sunnyarkade while sharing the viral clip, which has been viewed over 19 million times. Can you identify the creature? Here, take a look:

Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td — stimulus package (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions from netizens with many guessing what the slimy creature could be. While some said it was a “toxic bootlace worm” others compared it to the fictional character Venom.

bruh is that a real life #Venom Symbiote?! somebody call #Spiderman ASAP https://t.co/7PLjzOmDmL — unconventional nonconformist (@kyledashawn) April 8, 2020

“Venom is just a movie u know! Its from the comic book. 😂” Venom: https://t.co/xEe6uSm0zg — galih racka (@galihracka) April 9, 2020

Bootlace Worm https://t.co/slCZ6da8Ng — Arif Haikal Official (@Hekalium) April 9, 2020

