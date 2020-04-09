Follow Us:
Thursday, April 09, 2020
‘Call Spiderman’, say netizens as video of bizarre slimy creature goes viral

The 14-second clip, which was shared on Twitter, features a strange black creature that many thought looked like the Marvel villain Venom from the movie 'Spider-Man 3'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 9, 2020 1:54:50 pm
spiderman, spiderman, spider man venom, black slimy video, twitter video, viral video, black mass, trending, indian express, indian express news Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions from netizens with many guessing what the slimy creature could be.

At a time when millions of people around the world are stuck indoors amid the ongoing lockdown in several countries to combat COVID-19, a video of a “mysterious” black creature is keeping many entertained.

The 14-second clip, which was shared on Twitter, features something that many thought looked like the Marvel villain Venom from the movie ‘Spider-Man 3’. “Anybody know what this is?” asked a user @sunnyarkade while sharing the viral clip, which has been viewed over 19 million times. Can you identify the creature? Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions from netizens with many guessing what the slimy creature could be. While some said it was a “toxic bootlace worm” others compared it to the fictional character Venom.

