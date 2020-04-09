‘Call Spiderman’, say netizens as video of bizarre slimy creature goes viral

At a time when millions of people around the world are stuck indoors amid the ongoing lockdown in several countries to combat COVID-19, a video of a “mysterious” black creature is keeping many entertained.
The 14-second clip, which was shared on Twitter, features something that many thought looked like the Marvel villain Venom from the movie ‘Spider-Man 3’. “Anybody know what this is?” asked a user @sunnyarkade while sharing the viral clip, which has been viewed over 19 million times. Can you identify the creature? Here, take a look:
Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td
— stimulus package (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020
Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions from netizens with many guessing what the slimy creature could be. While some said it was a “toxic bootlace worm” others compared it to the fictional character Venom.
bruh is that a real life #Venom Symbiote?! somebody call #Spiderman ASAP https://t.co/7PLjzOmDmL
— unconventional nonconformist (@kyledashawn) April 8, 2020
That’s Venom https://t.co/nl2JcLMBzq
— JayShow (@_itsjaydoe_) April 9, 2020
“Venom is just a movie u know! Its from the comic book. 😂”
Venom: https://t.co/xEe6uSm0zg
— galih racka (@galihracka) April 9, 2020
Bootlace Worm https://t.co/slCZ6da8Ng
— Arif Haikal Official (@Hekalium) April 9, 2020
That’s venom for sure https://t.co/snM2mTE92l
— Janisha (@janisha00) April 9, 2020
