California’s Flintstones-themed house to remain as it is after owner settles lawsuit with town

The Flintstones-themed house in Hillsborough, California will remain as it is after owner Florence Fang settled a lawsuit with the town.

Fang and her house paying homage to the 1960s cartoon came to the limelight when the town of Hillsborough sued her, claiming the place was a “public nuisance” and that the owner lacked permits for the additions to the property.

After the town sued Fang, for making alterations to the property, including adding metal dinosaur structures to her yard, she fought back, not complying with stop-work orders and countersued.

* Woman buys $2.8 million house in rich San Francisco suburb

* Completely decks it out in a Flintstones theme

* Is told by the city it is an eyesore and needs to come down

* Takes the city to court and wins What a badass. I love this lady. Long love your giant Flintstones house. pic.twitter.com/DMcrhxIUYN — Austen (@Austen) June 28, 2021

According to reports, a final decision was reached on June 24 and as per legal records, the settlement stipulates that the town will review and approve a survey of landscaping improvements.

WATCH: This “Flintstones” inspired house is allowed to stay just the way it is after a lawsuit was settled in California.

(🎥: KPIX)https://t.co/OzeRqdWFmv pic.twitter.com/aPngNG5mlH — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) June 28, 2021

In turn, Fang will apply for building permits. The town will pay Fang $125,000 and she will drop the lawsuit – which was dismissed in state court on 27 April, The Guardian reported.

The red and purple bulb house was designed by architect William Nicholson and built in 1976. Fang, a prominent philanthropist who once published the San Francisco Examiner, bought the property in June 2017 for $2.8 million, as per a report by AP.

Apart from the sculptures of Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble, Fang’s front yard includes structures of aliens and other varieties of decorations. Fang is not a permanent resident of the property and uses it only for entertainment purposes.