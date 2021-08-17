Video clip of python attacking California zookeeper leaves netizens shocked

California-based zookeeper Jay Brewer has often shocked his followers with his videos of his interactions with dangerous reptiles such as snakes and crocodiles. In his latest post, the founder of the Reptile Zoo posted a video of a python attacking him, twice.

“This big pied girl isn’t the nicest snake… and then try helping her with her eggs,” wrote Brewer while sharing the video on his Instagram account @jayprehistoricpets.

In the short clip, which has garnered over 1 million views, the zookeeper is seen standing close to a grey python placed on top of a table. However, moments later, the snake is seen attacking the zookeeper.

Watch the video here:

With over 4.4 million followers, it did not take long for the video to go viral. The post was soon flooded with reactions. While many netizens were clearly frightened after watching the clip, others urged Brewer to be more careful while handling the snakes.

However, this is not the first time that the zookeeper has posted videos of such close encounters with snakes. Earlier, a video of Brewer carrying a 113 kg snake on his shoulders had left netizens shocked. “When no one is around to help move a 22 foot, 250lb snake you do it the old fashion way yourself,” wrote Brewer while sharing the clip.

You can see it here: