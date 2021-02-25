California woman gets driver’s license with photo of her wearing mask

The woman is planning to save the card as memento. (Reprsentational image/ Anna Shvets via Pexels)

Lesley Pilgrim, a 25-year-old from California, recently visited the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to get her license renewed before her birthday. As mask protocols were strict at the DMV in Laguna Hills, she didn’t remove her face covering for the picture on the identity card until she was told to, KTLA reported.

“I saw workers working very hard to make sure that people are compliant,” she told KNBC. “I resolved in my head, I’m not going to make these people’s lives any harder than it needs to be. I’m going to really listen and follow all their instructions.”

When she was called in for her mugshot to be taken, the photographer apparently took the picture before she was asked to remove her mask. Although another photograph was taken without the mask, she was surprised when the license arrived with a picture of her face masked.

She did see the humourous side of it, but was unsure whether it will be considered as valid identification. So, she sent it to some of her friends and father, who is an attorney, asking if she would have a legal issue with it. She told Yahoo Life that they all laughed and “nobody helped”.

In fact, her father shared about the hilarious gaffe on Facebook and then it quickly caught attention of her local DMV office.

In an emailed statement to CNN, the California DMV acknowledged that Pilgrim’s masked photo was a mistake. “Customers are asked to remove their face covering when a photo is taken,” the DMV said. “In this instance there was an oversight. The customer should have been asked to lower her mask for the photo.”

“The DMV contacted the customer and an appointment has been scheduled for a new photo to be taken,” it added.

But while some have been critical about the officials, Pilgrim told NBC Los Angeles, “We need to be gracious, forgiving and understanding.” Thinking of it as a memento for such trying times, she added: “I think I’ll frame this one, keep it and show my kids a sign of the times.”