Image of students using restaurant’s free WiFi for school work goes viral, triggers debate on digital divide

Following the incident, the family was provided with a hotspot so that the students could attend online classes from their home.

With Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns closing educational institutions, ushering in a switch to online learning, a picture of two children sitting outside a restaurant in California to use free WiFi for their school work has triggered a discussion on the evident digital divide across the world.

The picture of the two young girls sitting outside a Taco Bell outlet with laptops and notebooks in their hand went viral on social media after an Instagram user @ms_mamie89 put out an appeal to help the students.

“These 2 young girls were looking for a place with WiFi to do their school work so they sat near Taco Bell to connect to the free WiFi,” read the post. “Every student from preschool through college should have free access to reliable WiFi especially now. What can we do as a community to pull together for students who need something as simple as WiFi in order to succeed?” she added.

The viral post soon caught the attention of many, including Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo. “Two of our children trying to get WiFi for their classes outside a Taco Bell in East Salinas! We must do better and solve this digital divide once and for all California students,” he tweeted.

2 of our children trying to get WiFi for their classes outside a Taco Bell in East Salinas! We must do better & solve this digital divide once &for all for all California students CALIFORNIA NEEDS A UNIVERSAL BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE BOND FOR OUR STUDENTShttps://t.co/qEjWTTs6G8 pic.twitter.com/cAbXNJ6F7x — Luis Alejo (@SupervisorAlejo) August 26, 2020

With the incident gaining traction on social media, the Salinas City Elementary School District (SCESD), where the two girls study, reached out to them and provided a Wifi hotspot so that they could attend online classes from the comforts of their home, CNN reported.

“We know that there is thousands of other kids in a similar situation. In Salinas, there’s a lot of homes and a lot of parents who don’t even know how to use computers or how hotspots work,” Richard Gebin, public relations officer of the school, told the news website.

Unfortunately this picture can be duplicated in so many places. The digital divide is only going to get worse. https://t.co/klg7EsjhkW — Laura Kosloff (@Exchange_Mom) August 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking and should not be happening in the 5th largest economy on Earth @SuptEnfield https://t.co/1VWHmdQ7aO — PK Diffenbaugh (@pkdiff) August 26, 2020

This is so upsetting. No kid should have to do this to get an education. We have to do better. https://t.co/bcpfxDUHow — David Aguilar (@davidaguilar92) August 26, 2020

That’s unacceptable and heart wrenching.. https://t.co/yOm73NGQl8 — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) August 26, 2020

Same problem all over. I teach in Watsonville. Day 8 & many of my students still don’t have reliable internet even the ones given hot spots can’t maintain a good connection. I teach from school so my own kids can use my weak home WiFi. It’s a statewide issue @GavinNewsom . — 𝕃𝕒𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕫 (@Lamariamartinez) August 27, 2020

Students shouldn’t have to sit outside libraries or anywhere. They should be able to attend school from home right now. Parents can’t sit outside community buildings for hours a day with their kids. — 𝕃𝕒𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕫 (@Lamariamartinez) August 27, 2020

