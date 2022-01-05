California twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

Twins may be quite dissimilar to each other, but there is one thing they definitely have in common — their birthdays. However, for a new pair of twins, their birth certificates will show two different years, 2021 and 2022! Reason? Well, while they were born minutes apart, one was born on New Year’s Eve, and the other arrived after the clock struck midnight.

Dubbing it a “1 in 2 million chance”, the hospital Natividad notified people that they welcomed a baby girl, “Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area’s first baby of 2022”. However, her twin brother, “Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm” on December 31, 2021.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” Fatima Madrigal, the twins’ mother said in statement released by the medical center in Salinas, California. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

“There are about 120,000 twin births in the U.S. every year, making up just over 3% of all births. However, twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in 2 million,” the medical centre added.

Dr Ana Abril Arias, who helped deliver the twins, said the birth was the most memorable deliveries of her career. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

However, this isn’t the first time it has happened in the recent past. Earlier in 2019, an Indianapolis woman made headlines after her twins were born in different decades! Yes, as twins Joslyn and Jaxon were born just 30 minutes apart, they not only had completely different birth dates as December 31 and January 1, as it marked of a new decade with 2020, many joked they were years apart.