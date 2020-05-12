Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

Man in underwear jumps on to truck carrying wine, arrested while drinking out of it

The truck driver reportedly notified the California State Highway Patrol after noticing wine on the road.

Published: May 12, 2020 2:40:02 pm
California, California man, Wine tasting, wine tasting moving truck, man in underwear, bizarre news, Trending news, Indian Express news The suspect was identified as Gabriel Moreno from California and has been arrested by the authorities. (Picture credit: YouTube/ CBS Sacramento)

In a bizarre incident that’s making waves on the internet, a California man was arrested after he jumped on to a moving truck that was transporting wine and drank out of it. And he was in his underwear the entire time.

According to the footage from the truck’s camera, the suspect first signalled the truck to pull over and then jumped out of his car in his underwear. When the truck driver attempted to pull away, he ran alongside the vehicle and jumped on it.

A camera on the truck’s side showed the man running along the side and then climbing underneath the cylindrical tank of the truck that contained the wine.

The driver reportedly notified the California State Highway Patrol after noticing wine on the road. When the police got to the truck they found that the man had opened a nozzle and was trying to drink as much wine as possible from it.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement