Man in underwear jumps on to truck carrying wine, arrested while drinking out of it

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Moreno from California and has been arrested by the authorities. (Picture credit: YouTube/ CBS Sacramento) The suspect was identified as Gabriel Moreno from California and has been arrested by the authorities. (Picture credit: YouTube/ CBS Sacramento)

In a bizarre incident that’s making waves on the internet, a California man was arrested after he jumped on to a moving truck that was transporting wine and drank out of it. And he was in his underwear the entire time.

According to the footage from the truck’s camera, the suspect first signalled the truck to pull over and then jumped out of his car in his underwear. When the truck driver attempted to pull away, he ran alongside the vehicle and jumped on it.

A camera on the truck’s side showed the man running along the side and then climbing underneath the cylindrical tank of the truck that contained the wine.

The driver reportedly notified the California State Highway Patrol after noticing wine on the road. When the police got to the truck they found that the man had opened a nozzle and was trying to drink as much wine as possible from it.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

When your AA meetings are cancelled due to #Covid19 and bars are still closed, there’s really only one thing left to do…https://t.co/RW0rmWQvbZ — Rosh Dhingra (@RoshDhingra) May 10, 2020

It is a wine heist like none youâve seen before. A man in his underwear jumped on a tanker truck carrying bulk wine. https://t.co/NxtuF7GYPl — J. McCavendish (@limitlesskait) May 10, 2020

He is the true definition of a Wino? Also the true definition of a MORON!! — Thomas Coe (@Tomc6860) May 7, 2020

Oh my…. Obviously, he didn’t want to stain his clothes Man in Underwear Drinks Wine from Moving Tanker Truck

https://t.co/Ol5QVAGqBN #Trucking — Len Dubois Trucking (@LenDuboisTruck) May 7, 2020

king — Queer Anarchostalinist-chairism (@NarchoArmChair) May 8, 2020

Hahahahaha — Republician Rhonda 🇺🇸✝️☮️🥧 (@RepublicianR) May 7, 2020

Wow, California out Florida-ed Florida. — Jeff DeVore (@darth_devo) May 7, 2020

