Child sets up hot cocoa stand so that she could pay off fellow students’ lunch debt

Her hot cocoa stand offered holiday special hot chocolate and apple cider. She raised dollars, which paid off debts of 123 students. (Source: Twitter/ Good Morning America) Her hot cocoa stand offered holiday special hot chocolate and apple cider. She raised dollars, which paid off debts of 123 students. (Source: Twitter/ Good Morning America)

A generous child is being hailed on social media for setting up a stand to serve hot cocoa so that she would be able to pay off the lunch debts of fellow students.

Five-year-old Katelynn Hardee, a resident of California, decided to set up a stand serving hot cocoa so that she could raise money. She reportedly took the decision after learning that some of her schoolmates’ families were struggling to pay their lunch bills at school. Hardee reportedly aims to pay the debts of around 123 students and the total amount to be paid is $616.

At a set price of $2, Hardee’s stand offered holiday treats like hot cocoa and apple cider. She donated $78 dollars from her entire earnings towards paying the lunch bills.

Here’s how people reacted to her gesture on social media:

She will do great things in life, bless this little angel <3 — April (@April76768924) December 18, 2019

That is pretty cool — Abel Holguin (@holguin_abel) December 18, 2019

So proud of her beautiful heart and spirit. Thank God for her compassion to help those fellow students. May God bless you! — MIKOLA FUHRMAN (@MikolaFuhrman) December 18, 2019

She will do great things in life, bless this little angel <3 — April (@April76768924) December 18, 2019

The people do it better — Matt 😘😘😘 (@BoogerMatt) December 19, 2019

Homa, absolutely Truly Wonderful deed by this 5 year old! 😇😍👏🙌 — Brian Aschenbener (@brianasch40) December 19, 2019

Good for her…and shame on us that it got to that point. #NoKidHungry — Brad Cromes (@BradCromes) December 19, 2019

It’s a sweet story but the fact that it was necessary is very sad. — M. A. Smith (@masmith93) December 19, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd