Child sets up hot cocoa stand so that she could pay off fellow students’ lunch debt

Five-year-old Katelynn Hardee, a resident of California, decided to set up a stand serving hot cocoa so that she could raise money.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 20, 2019 3:17:41 pm
Girl sells hot cocoa to pay of fellow students lunch debts, California, Trending, Indian Express news Her hot cocoa stand offered holiday special hot chocolate and apple cider. She raised dollars, which paid off debts of 123 students. (Source: Twitter/ Good Morning America)

A generous child is being hailed on social media for setting up a stand to serve hot cocoa so that she would be able to pay off the lunch debts of fellow students.

Five-year-old Katelynn Hardee, a resident of California, decided to set up a stand serving hot cocoa so that she could raise money. She reportedly took the decision after learning that some of her schoolmates’ families were struggling to pay their lunch bills at school. Hardee reportedly aims to pay the debts of around 123 students and the total amount to be paid is $616.

At a set price of $2, Hardee’s stand offered holiday treats like hot cocoa and apple cider. She donated $78 dollars from her entire earnings towards paying the lunch bills.

Here’s how people reacted to her gesture on social media:

