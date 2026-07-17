Tiny oxygen mask, big hearts: Firefighters rescue smoke-stricken pigeon

A small act of compassion has touched millions online after a video of firefighters from California, US, went viral, showing them pausing their work at a vehicle fire to save an injured pigeon they spotted near the scene.

The incident took place after Engine 29 responded to a vehicle fire in East Oakland. Once the fire was under control, the crew noticed a pigeon slowly making its way toward them. The bird appeared weak and disoriented, likely after breathing in smoke from the fire.

In a video shared by the Oakland firefighters on Instagram, one firefighter can be seen carefully placing a tiny oxygen mask over the bird’s beak. The simple gesture helped the pigeon recover within moments.