Tiny oxygen mask, big hearts: Firefighters rescue smoke-stricken pigeon

A small act of compassion has touched millions online after a video of firefighters from California, US, went viral, showing them pausing their work at a vehicle fire to save an injured pigeon they spotted near the scene.
The incident took place after Engine 29 responded to a vehicle fire in East Oakland. Once the fire was under control, the crew noticed a pigeon slowly making its way toward them. The bird appeared weak and disoriented, likely after breathing in smoke from the fire.
In a video shared by the Oakland firefighters on Instagram, one firefighter can be seen carefully placing a tiny oxygen mask over the bird’s beak. The simple gesture helped the pigeon recover within moments.
Soon after receiving oxygen, the bird regained its energy, spread its wings and flew away, leaving behind a heartwarming reminder that kindness can extend to every living creature.
View this post on Instagram
The firefighters’ union posted the rescue clip on social media Tuesday, where it quickly struck a chord with viewers. The video has since crossed 22 million views, with thousands praising the crew for going out of their way to help the distressed bird.
“This is not the first pigeon Oakland fire dept has saved – these guys are THE BEST,” among the many reactions, one user wrote.
“This pigeon knew exactly who to turn to. Thank you for being there for everyone in the community who needs help, including the smallest and most vulnerable among us,” PETA also wrote, applauding the firefighters.
“We’re poisoning their air and homes so the least we can do is help them, this firefighter is a kind soul,” another person remarked.
A fourth commenter highlighted the bird’s gentle nature. “We need to give pigeons more of this kindness, they’re such emotionally intelligent animals and they’re so loving.”
“Humanity did pigeons so dirty, and they still want to be close to us,” another user echoing a similar sentiment.