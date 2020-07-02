scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 02, 2020
COVID19

Couple’s wedding photoshoot by the sea ends with lifeguards having to rescue them

The incident happened when the newlyweds were posing on a big rock on Laguna Beach in California and were swept into the sea by a big wave.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 2:56:45 pm
Luckily, the couple was rescued on time and escaped unharmed. (Source: ABC News/ Facebook)

A couple’s attempt to have memorable wedding photoshoot turned into a nightmare after the bride and groom were pulled into the sea by big waves and they needed to rescued by lifeguards. The video of their ordeal is now being widely shared on social media with many commenting on the risks of a novelty photoshoot.

The incident took place when the newlyweds were posing on a big rock on the Laguna Beach in California recently. The popular spot on Treasure Island Beach is often used for photoshoots, but on that day the rough waves swept the newlyweds off their feet and into the sea.

“Oh my god,” the person filming is heard saying as the wave hits the couple. The witness to the incident then reportedly called for help.

Watch the video here:

The video also captured the dramatic rescue, where one lifeguard is seen helping the bride remain afloat till another reaches them to help them get to the shore. The video also shows the groom on the beach with another lifeguard.

No one sustained any major injuries in the incident, ABC7 Los Angeles reported.

As the video was shared on social media, many said the couple needn’t have taken unnecessary risks for the photos.

