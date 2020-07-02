Couple’s wedding photoshoot by the sea ends with lifeguards having to rescue them

Luckily, the couple was rescued on time and escaped unharmed. (Source: ABC News/ Facebook) Luckily, the couple was rescued on time and escaped unharmed. (Source: ABC News/ Facebook)

A couple’s attempt to have memorable wedding photoshoot turned into a nightmare after the bride and groom were pulled into the sea by big waves and they needed to rescued by lifeguards. The video of their ordeal is now being widely shared on social media with many commenting on the risks of a novelty photoshoot.

The incident took place when the newlyweds were posing on a big rock on the Laguna Beach in California recently. The popular spot on Treasure Island Beach is often used for photoshoots, but on that day the rough waves swept the newlyweds off their feet and into the sea.

“Oh my god,” the person filming is heard saying as the wave hits the couple. The witness to the incident then reportedly called for help.

Watch the video here:

The video also captured the dramatic rescue, where one lifeguard is seen helping the bride remain afloat till another reaches them to help them get to the shore. The video also shows the groom on the beach with another lifeguard.

No one sustained any major injuries in the incident, ABC7 Los Angeles reported.

As the video was shared on social media, many said the couple needn’t have taken unnecessary risks for the photos.

Stupidity certainly has reached pandemic levels — NORTHERN LIGHTS (@nort_lights) July 2, 2020

I must say posing there was clearly a foolish move. — Lisa Michelson (@LisaMichelsonMe) July 1, 2020

Two rules: 1) Never turn your back on the ocean, and 2) If it’s wet where you are standing, the ocean waves have been/or could be that high. — Janet Hart (@janetchart) July 2, 2020

I know you don’t hear it enough, but thank you for being there (lifeguards) and once again helping👏👏👏 those who need you. — Brenda (@Brenda13757177) July 1, 2020

thank god their okay and have returned safely to their loved ones. stories like this sometimes tragic i’m glad this one ended well. — JohnPestano22 🇺🇲🏀⚾🏈 (@Pistonsbadboy22) July 1, 2020

I mean. They just stood there. No worry at all. Like it’s Just some water…… It’s the ocean!! Strongest force in our existence. Don’t play with it — David (@Philthy_Clean) July 1, 2020

Just a few years ago, a father, mother, and son all drowned here in northern CA going in to rescue their dog while their daughter watched from the beach. The dog made it back to shore safely. — Jonathan (@Nobilis619) July 2, 2020

