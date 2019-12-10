Follow Us:
California church creates unique nativity scene to highlight plight of migrants in US

The lead pastor of Claremont United Methodist Church said that the nativity was intended to highlight the plight of the migrants

christmas nativity caged, Nativity scene plight of migrants in US, Christmas, nativity scene, California church, Claremont United Methodist Church, facebook, immigration policies, Trending, Indian Express news Unusual nativity scene features Jesus, Mary and Joseph separated, and in jails.

With Christmas just around the corner, a church in California is making headlines for its unusual nativity scene which features Jesus, Mary and Joseph separated, and in jails.

The Claremont United Methodist Church came up with the nativity scene in connection with the ongoing controversies regarding the Trump administration’s border separation policies for migrant families caught at the border.

The display sparked several debates after the church’s lead pastor Rev. Karen Clark Ristine shared pictures on Facebook.

Speaking to Washington Post, Ristine said that the nativity scene was intended to highlight the plight of the migrants and to suggest more compassionate ways to treat them.

The pastor said that the scene invokes Joseph and Mary’s journey to Egypt, right after Jesus’s birth, describing the holy family as the best-known refugee family in the world.

Ristine also said in her post that a more traditional nativity scene, showing the family together is displayed inside the church.

The Washington Post report said that the unique nativity scene is one of the many that have come up to talk about modern issues, including gun control, and marriage equality.

Take a look at how people on social media reacted to the California church’s nativity scene:

After the Trump administration faced backlash for its immigration policies, the practice of separating children from their families was officially put to an end in 2018.

