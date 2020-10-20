Woman runs mile in 5 minutes during the ninth month of pregnancy, netizens shower praise

While many appreciated the woman for her feat, several others expressed concern over running so fast while pregnant.

A California woman ran 1.6 kilometres in a little over five minutes despite being nine months pregnant and the video of her impressive feat is being widely shared on the internet.

Makenna Myler, a 28-year-old athlete, had been challenged by her husband Michael who said she wouldn’t be able to run a mile (1.6 km) in under 8 minutes when she was nine months pregnant. Michael had reportedly taken the bet in the second month of her pregnancy.

However, seven months after the bet, Myler ran four laps on a 400 metre track in just a little over five minutes to win the bet.

Makenna received a lot of praise on social media for remaining this fit even in her final month of pregnancy:

Myler told Today.com that both her doctors had cleared her to attempt the run.

“Both doctors I’ve worked with have been more than happy, and even encouraging with my regimen,” she said, adding that the key to a safe exercise regime during pregnancy is to stay hydrated.

According to local reports, the 28-year-old product trainer represented the U.S. at The Great Edinburgh International Cross-Country in Scotland and currently runs with Irvine, California’s Valor Track Club.

