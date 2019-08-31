Cadbury’s ‘unity bar’ triggers debate about racism on social media

Days after British confectionery giant Cadbury launched a multi-coloured chocolate bar in India to promote diversity, the brand is being called out for trivialising racism. The “unity” bar, which was introduced in the Indian market this Independence Day, triggered a debate on social media.

“This Independence Day, let’s celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India’s first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap,” the company’s official account tweeted on August 15.

This Independence Day, let’s celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India’s first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap. #CadburyUnityBar #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/kHfHqJQlzH — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) August 14, 2019

The post recently gained traction again, prompting a debate on the microblogging website. “Congratulations to Cadbury for solving racism,” read a post by writer Tejal Rao while criticising the brand. However, many also thought the backlash was unnecessary. “I thought it was interesting. You all just want to complain,” tweeted another on the viral post.

I thought it was interesting. Y’all just want to complain https://t.co/tpn92o1Daf — Jimothy (@StillJayDolo) August 31, 2019

It would be amazing if you released this in the USA and it magically ended racism! https://t.co/4JEQDFWlvZ — Brittney (@JustBrittney26) August 31, 2019

Who else does not find it offensive ? https://t.co/F9DtTyWMdl — Ashwini K (@Wanderlust_247) August 31, 2019

Literally forcing diversity down our throats now.. https://t.co/Fjz7hp3H3R — SleepIsOverated (@viralbunny) August 31, 2019

Cadbury solved racism y’all https://t.co/i74SHONmLl — Hafsa Qureshi (@MsHafsaQureshi) August 30, 2019