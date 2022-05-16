scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Watch: Cab driver wins over internet after refusing ride to racist customers

Jimmy W Bode posted the video of the confrontation on his Facebook account.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 16, 2022 3:40:33 pm
Lyft driver confronts racists, Racist customers confronted by cab driver, anti racist cab driver, Indian Express trendsThe incident took place outside Fossils Last Stand bar in Pennsylvania, USA.

American political activist and writer Angela Davis once said, “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”

Last week, Jimmy Bode, a Lyft driver, proved these anti-racist credentials, after he confronted two racist customers who booked a ride with him.

ALSO READ |‘You’re a f****** Indian pig’: Indian-origin CEO gets hateful, racist mail from Trump supporter

In a now-viral video, that was recorded on Bode’s dashcam, one can see a woman named Jackie getting in his cab outside Fossils Last Stand bar in Pennsylvania. After exchanging greetings with the driver she says, “Wow, you’re like a white guy”. To this Bode says, “Excuse me?” and the woman replies, “You’re like, a normal guy? You speak English?” and pats Bode on the shoulder.

Then Bode tells the woman that she can leave his car and he is going to cancel the ride. “That’s completely inappropriate. If somebody was not white, sitting in this seat what would be the difference,” he says. The woman acts shocked. When Bode repeats that he is cancelling the ride, a man accompanying the woman, who was listening to the conversation from outside the car, starts cussing at Bode and uses the N-word. He also threatens Bode with physical assault.

Bode shared the video of the exchange on his Facebook page. Soon, the video went viral with many people sharing it across social media.

Appreciating Bode for calling out racist customers, a Twitter user wrote, “This should be how everyone responds to racism. That’s how we get rid of it. That’s really it. It’s that simple.”

