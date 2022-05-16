Watch: Cab driver wins over internet after refusing ride to racist customers

American political activist and writer Angela Davis once said, “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”

Last week, Jimmy Bode, a Lyft driver, proved these anti-racist credentials, after he confronted two racist customers who booked a ride with him.

In a now-viral video, that was recorded on Bode’s dashcam, one can see a woman named Jackie getting in his cab outside Fossils Last Stand bar in Pennsylvania. After exchanging greetings with the driver she says, “Wow, you’re like a white guy”. To this Bode says, “Excuse me?” and the woman replies, “You’re like, a normal guy? You speak English?” and pats Bode on the shoulder.

Then Bode tells the woman that she can leave his car and he is going to cancel the ride. “That’s completely inappropriate. If somebody was not white, sitting in this seat what would be the difference,” he says. The woman acts shocked. When Bode repeats that he is cancelling the ride, a man accompanying the woman, who was listening to the conversation from outside the car, starts cussing at Bode and uses the N-word. He also threatens Bode with physical assault.

Bode shared the video of the exchange on his Facebook page. Soon, the video went viral with many people sharing it across social media.

In case anyone doesn’t understand when people say “silence implies consent” this is perfect example! Had he chosen to take the ride & remain silent, the racists would’ve assumed he was just like them. This is why we have to speak up every time. We can’t allow any safe spaces. — Jane L. (@JLustwerk) May 15, 2022

This should be how everyone responds to racism. That’s how we get rid of it. That’s really it. It’s that simple. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 15, 2022

This guy showed what it means to not just be not racist but to be anti-racist — anthgulino (@anthgulino) May 15, 2022

Well put. Most white people hear this kind of stuff from white racists who aren’t bold enough to say it to non-whites, but will say it casually to other white ppl. While confrontation is hard, it’s wrong to be silent and allow them to feel comfortable doing this. — Andrew G (@andrew1229) May 15, 2022

No he doesn’t. I appreciate his response but why must white people be congratulated for speaking out against racism to other white people. — Kenneth Lawrence (@kennethPharmD) May 15, 2022

They live in a world where it’s normal to talk like this and are SHOCKED when they leave their bubble and there are consequences for their words and actions. — Melissa (@melissastclair7) May 15, 2022

Uber driver asked her to repeat herself. He gave her a chance to say she didn’t mean it … the way it sounded. They doubled down. Unbelievable. Kudos to this guy. — GOODNIGHT LAURA (@laurastoobusy) May 15, 2022

He slides that N-lover in there at the end.., just in case there was any doubt. I love it, because if he didn’t “others” would be quick to say the driver was wrong and made assumptions. But you know what it is when you hear it and see it! — Dre Scruggs (@DreScruggs) May 15, 2022

If more people reacted to bigotry the way this Lyft driver did the world would be a better place for us all. I applaud this guy. — Rod (@Rodlong91) May 15, 2022

what a guy, I want to be like him — DrStraing🇺🇦🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@StraingDr) May 16, 2022

