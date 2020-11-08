scorecardresearch
‘Bye bye Trump’ trends online after Joe Biden wins US presidential elections

The much-awaited election results triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media with people using hashtag #ByeByeTrump to bid farewell to the former US President, who refused to concede, saying the “election is far from over”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 8, 2020 11:34:18 am
Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, US presidential elections 2020, Byebye Trump memes, Bi Den memes, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsDemocratic nominee Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral college votes required to win the race against President Trump. (Source: AP)

After almost three days of uncertainty, the US Presidential election results concluded with Joseph R. Biden defeating US President Donald Trump. His running mate, Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and first South Asian American woman to become vice president-elect.

In his victory speech, Biden emphasised on a message of unity and said that it was the time to “heal and restore the soul of America.”

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify. For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end — here and now,” he said.

The much-awaited election results triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media with people using hashtag #ByeByeTrump to bid farewell to Trump, who refused to concede, saying the “election is far from over”.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral college votes required to win the race against President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

