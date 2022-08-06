scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

‘By age 30’: How the internet turned a finance guru’s advice into a meme

The latest tweet format of ‘By the age of 30’ encapsulates everything from sincere advice to movie plots

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 1:50:28 pm
By age 30 tweets, Viral tweets, By the age of thirty memes, Tweet memes format viral, Steve Adcock tweets by the age 30, twitter shitposting, Financial advice twitter, Indian Express

The internet is full of free financial advice, and while there is a big audience for that, sometimes netizens turn their backs on insincere, self-help tips.

Earlier this month, when Steve Adcock, a finance guru and part-time motivational speaker, dished out advice about leading a successful life, netizens turned his tweet into a meme.

On August 1, Adcock who goes by the Twitter name Steve Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed), tweeted to his over 1 lakh followers, “By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.”

While his tweet gathered 35,000 likes, it also prompted a host of other tweets that started with “By age 30”. Responding to Adcock’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “By age 30, you should know that people who discuss money, business, and fitness can also discuss pop culture and politics. These topics are not mutually exclusive. Alternatively: by age 30, you should know it’s okay to have multiple friend groups that discuss different topics.”

Another person simply wrote, “By the age of 30 stop judging others”. Soon the tweet format of “By the age of 30” encapsulated everything from sincere advice to movie plots.

Mentioning the plot of Bollywood hit ‘Main Hoon Na’, a Twitter user wrote, “By age 30 you should go back to college pretending to be a student but are actually a spy, fall in love with the chemistry teacher, reform your half-brother, rekindle with your step-mom, take down a terrorist group and improve Indo-Pak relations by saving Project Milaap.”

