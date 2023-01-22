‘You must be over the moon’: Buzz Aldrin gets married to long-time partner on 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin, who was among the first two people to land on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, married his long-time partner on his 93rd birthday a few days ago. The former astronaut and Korean War fighter pilot announced on social media and shared photos from his wedding to Dr Anca Faur, 63, who is executive vice president of Aldrin’s business, Buzz Aldrin Ventures.

Aldrin shared photos from the wedding ceremony on Twitter and wrote, “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers

Wearing a black bow tie and a tuxedo adorned with badges, Aldrin is seen posing with his partner Faur, who is wearing a long-sleeved dress with intricate lace and holding a bouquet of white and pink flowers.

He was married and divorced three times before his wedding to Faur.

Aldrin, who was born on January 20, 1930, rose to international fame when he landed on the moon with Neil Armstrong on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission.

“Many happy returns, Buzz and Anca! Wishing you both every happiness,” commented a Twitter user. “You must be over the moon! But seriously Sir, congratulations to you both,” said another. “Well done Buzz, you must be over the moon,” congratulated another user. “I’m glad y’all are keeping in each others’ orbit!” another netizen posted.