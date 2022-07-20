Butter Chicken meets Mac n’ Cheese: US chef’s fusion dish leaves netizens intrigued online

The art of fusion food is nothing new – be it giving a unique twist to reinvent a traditional menu or combining influences of various cuisines to create a new dish. However, many such innovations can often put off foodies, if not leave them divided. The latest dish that has caught everyone’s attention online is a Butter Chicken rendition of Mac n’ Cheese.

When it comes to Indian cuisine, one of the most popular dishes abroad is probably creamy Butter Chicken, and the same can be said about the popularity of Mac n’ Cheese. To many, it is their comfort food. Now, combining the two, an American chef decided to add desi tadka to the cheesy delight.

Photos shared by the chef on his Twitter and Instagram profiles show a hearty bowl of macaroni looking like a desi tandoori dish, with charred raclette on top garnished with dhaniya or chopped coriander. “Indian comfort food meets American comfort food. Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese,” Chef Hamzah S from Dallas, Texas wrote, introducing his east meets west dish.

While he did not reveal the recipe, he explained how he achieved the result that many found “delectable”. “Started off with your typical butter chicken base, then added 3 cheeses and my favorite noodles. Topped it with some cilantro and torched raclette to make sure it was extra cheesy,” he explained on Instagram. He also teased followers that he “might be taking orders for this one soon”.

While many Indians were unhappy by the chef’s experiment, urging people to “leave desi food alone”, others, even though unsure, were intrigued to try. Many people commenting on his post said even though they were vegetarians, it looked tempting for them to try and asked him if vegetarian or vegan options will be available.

hear me out…meets Tasty Bite’s Indian Mushroom Masala 😮‍💨 — Tasty Bite (@TastyBite) July 19, 2022

As an Indian….NO!! But im sure you’ll not listen to me and just ruin another cuisine!! So go ahead. — Degenerate (@onemoredegen) July 19, 2022

I just need to know why Americans want to put mac n cheese in everything — uMakhahlela (@sherylneptune) July 19, 2022

Butter chicken (already kind of American/Indian) is a perfect dish already. We don’t need an even more American version of every ethnic food we come across — Ace Toro🐝 (@AceToroArt) July 19, 2022

You gotta drop the recipe this looks amazing — Sylvie Kate: Normal and Sane Person (@BohemianDragon) July 20, 2022

the absolute crime not calling this Makhani Cheese — Dr. Divya (@Divya_M_P) July 19, 2022

I’m vegan but I want this 🤤🤤🤤 — almond malk (@tofu_champ) July 18, 2022

I will bet my entire life on this being the greatest food ever created — Tomothy (@eccentric_wlrs) July 19, 2022

I need it now. Single-source comfort foods do nothing for me I gotta have that hybrid. — MysticMuttering 🌞🌲🍄🔥🐻🎶🍻🏴 (@mysticmuttering) July 19, 2022

Butter chicken = good

Mac and cheese = good I… don’t know how to feel about this. https://t.co/VxaejpDiNR pic.twitter.com/Azlk4v3KKq — Priya… ⚔️Priah⚔️ (@PriyaT01) July 19, 2022

okay i hate mac n cheese bc of the white sauce and yellow cheddar… but maybe i would try this https://t.co/5z5dD17cIl — lizzie bennet 💗✨🌶🦋 (@moomeenaah) July 19, 2022

As the video went viral, many were happy at least it was not some bizarre food experiment like Maggi milkshake and Oreo pakodas.