Video of man making butter tea in Agra goes viral, prompts reactions online

Have you ever tried butter tea? Though the combination may put off tea lovers, it is not unusual at all. In fact, butter tea, also known as ‘po cha’, is a popular drink in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, Ladakh and Tibet.
Now, a video of a man brewing tea with butter has triggered a debate online. The video, which was shared on ‘foodieagraaaaa’ page on Instagram, was reportedly shot at a tea stall in Agra.
Check it out here:
The unusual take on the beloved hot beverage prompted may reactions online. Take a look here:
This proves that…
It’s not necessary that two of your fav things or people will make a good pair always 😐😐 https://t.co/tNzv8WTDtj
— 💫Reenz ❤🎆💫 (@sweetsoul_117) January 15, 2021
Butter chai exists*
Me to those people who like it :- Accha baat nhi h ye #MemeFaceAI pic.twitter.com/mGw8Ue0Vf8
— 🅱️ℹ️🆃🆃ℹ️ (@__aditiii__) January 18, 2021
It’s actually good for combating cold. People in mountains of Leh and upper Himachal often mix salted butter in their tea to fortify it.
— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) January 16, 2021
A little light on the butter for me. But still looks good. I like my butter buttered.
— ADAM . (@langstonthomps1) January 16, 2021
It’s called Po Cha or Cha Suma … popular in Nepal, China.
Never tried it.
— Bangdu (@AreyBangdu) January 16, 2021
— Sarcastic Singh (@sarcastic_singh) January 16, 2021
Are…. Chay me kaun butter dalta he ese…. Gazab log hote he… Thode din me Cheese bhi na dalne lag jaye
— Bhàrät (@BharatOO7Bird) January 15, 2021
Aye haye no yaaaar
— Diksha 🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) January 16, 2021
Cholesterol Tea
— Neel (@PanchalAdv) January 16, 2021
Bookmarked this video to watch at night when I am hungry, taaki saali bhook hi mar jaye.
— Vishesh (@vishcomical) January 16, 2021
Bread b daldena tha usko
— Mayank (@krmayank13) January 16, 2021
Aisi chai kaun peeta hai bala.. 😬
— Dr. Sahab! (@Dr_Saaab) January 16, 2021
chai bana raha hai ya paaya
— वी है सबका करता धरता (@naalayak_dude) January 16, 2021
While the recipe did not go well with many on the internet, others argued that it is not uncommon
Though the traditional ingredients include tea leaves, yak butter, water, and salt, butter made from cow’s milk is used, given its wider availability and lower cost.
