scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 18, 2021
Must Read

Video of man making butter tea in Agra goes viral, prompts reactions online

The video, which was shared on ‘foodieagraaaaa’ page on Instagram, was reportedly shot at the Baba Tea Stall, situated in the city of Agra, India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 5:10:01 pm
Butter tea, Butter tea reaction, Butter chai, butter in chai, Makhan chai, Butter in hot tea, Tea with butter, Po cha, Trending news, Indian Express news.The unusual take on the beloved hot beverage prompted may reactions online

Have you ever tried butter tea? Though the combination may put off tea lovers, it is not unusual at all. In fact, butter tea, also known as ‘po cha’, is a popular drink in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, Ladakh and Tibet.

Now, a video of a man brewing tea with butter has triggered a debate online. The video, which was shared on ‘foodieagraaaaa’ page on Instagram, was reportedly shot at a tea stall in Agra.

Check it out here:

The unusual take on the beloved hot beverage prompted may reactions online. Take a look here:

While the recipe did not go well with many on the internet, others argued that it is not uncommon

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Though the traditional ingredients include tea leaves, yak butter, water, and salt, butter made from cow’s milk is used, given its wider availability and lower cost.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement