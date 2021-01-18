Video of man making butter tea in Agra goes viral, prompts reactions online

The unusual take on the beloved hot beverage prompted may reactions online

Have you ever tried butter tea? Though the combination may put off tea lovers, it is not unusual at all. In fact, butter tea, also known as ‘po cha’, is a popular drink in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, Ladakh and Tibet.

Now, a video of a man brewing tea with butter has triggered a debate online. The video, which was shared on ‘foodieagraaaaa’ page on Instagram, was reportedly shot at a tea stall in Agra.

Check it out here:

The unusual take on the beloved hot beverage prompted may reactions online. Take a look here:

This proves that… It’s not necessary that two of your fav things or people will make a good pair always 😐😐 https://t.co/tNzv8WTDtj — 💫Reenz ❤🎆💫 (@sweetsoul_117) January 15, 2021

Butter chai exists*

Me to those people who like it :- Accha baat nhi h ye #MemeFaceAI pic.twitter.com/mGw8Ue0Vf8 — 🅱️ℹ️🆃🆃ℹ️ (@__aditiii__) January 18, 2021

It’s actually good for combating cold. People in mountains of Leh and upper Himachal often mix salted butter in their tea to fortify it. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) January 16, 2021

A little light on the butter for me. But still looks good. I like my butter buttered. — ADAM . (@langstonthomps1) January 16, 2021

It’s called Po Cha or Cha Suma … popular in Nepal, China. Never tried it. — Bangdu (@AreyBangdu) January 16, 2021

Are…. Chay me kaun butter dalta he ese…. Gazab log hote he… Thode din me Cheese bhi na dalne lag jaye — Bhàrät (@BharatOO7Bird) January 15, 2021

Aye haye no yaaaar — Diksha 🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) January 16, 2021

Cholesterol Tea — Neel (@PanchalAdv) January 16, 2021

Bookmarked this video to watch at night when I am hungry, taaki saali bhook hi mar jaye. — Vishesh (@vishcomical) January 16, 2021

Bread b daldena tha usko — Mayank (@krmayank13) January 16, 2021

Aisi chai kaun peeta hai bala.. 😬 — Dr. Sahab! (@Dr_Saaab) January 16, 2021

chai bana raha hai ya paaya — वी है सबका करता धरता (@naalayak_dude) January 16, 2021

While the recipe did not go well with many on the internet, others argued that it is not uncommon

Though the traditional ingredients include tea leaves, yak butter, water, and salt, butter made from cow’s milk is used, given its wider availability and lower cost.