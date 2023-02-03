‘Unbelievable’: Bus navigates through deep floodwaters in New Zealand. Watch video

A bus driver in Auckland, New Zealand, has shocked netizens by driving a bus through nearly shoulder-deep floodwaters.

A video shared by Debbie Burrows, a local official, on Facebook shows cars submerged in the floodwaters. As the camera pans, water is seen almost up to the cars’ roofs. Leaving the person recording the visual in utter disbelief, a bus is seen coming forward through the floodwaters.

Burrows is the deputy chairperson of the Maungakiekie Tamaki local board, one of the 21 local boards of the Auckland Council.

The woman is heard saying in the background, “Unbeleivable I see a bus trying to navigate this water…Wouldn’t beleive this…You are kiddding me.” As the driver manoeuvres the vehicle through the deep water, passengers inside are seen standing.

“Omg. A bus just went through it! I was trying to get street closed off but struggling to get message through via AT. Resorted to 111 so hopefully in the meantime no-one else will try to give it a go!!” Burrows captioned the clip.

Netizens were stunned to watch the bus driver’s dangerous attempt. While some people called for action against him, a few others praised him for “doing his work”.

A Facebook user commented, “Driver need’s license removed and to be liable for damage to the bus. Thats professional misconduct.” Another user wrote, “Give the guy a medal. He got people to work still on time. This is the most kiwi thing I’ve seen so far. “she’ll be right”🤣🤣🤣”

Auckland witnessed devastating flooding on January 27 and authorities declared a state of emergency for the biggest city in New Zealand. Scores of people were stranded at Auckland Airport overnight following flight cancellation and flooding in parts of the terminal, the Associated Press reported.