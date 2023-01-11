scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Bus driver’s pit stop at chicken shop, video from London triggers laugh

The clip was recorded by someone in a car while the bus was parked at a stop in Southall.

Bus driver's pit stop at chicken shop, video from London triggers laugh, UK, England, West London, Southall, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe clip was recorded by someone in a car while the bus was parked at a stop in Southall.
While returning home from work, it is common for people to make a stop in the market and get things like groceries and milk that they need. Taking it a notch further, a bus driver in the UK left everyone on the bus waiting for him as he quickly dashed to a chicken shop and then ran back to drive the bus.

A video of the bus driver dashing toward the chicken shop and then running back to the bus that was parked on the side of the road was posted on Instagram page ub1ub2. The page name is a reference to West London’s Southall district, often called Little Punjab or Little India as it is predominantly populated by people from the Indian diaspora.

The clip was recorded by someone in a car while the bus was parked at a stop in Southall. “Only in West London will you find the bus driver leaving everyone on the bus to go to the chicken shop,” says a text insert on the video along with laughing emoticons.

Watch the video below:

Posted on December 22, the video has accumulated more than 6.79 lakh views.
“That bus stops there for time usually anyway,” commented a user. “Yep. Because he’s probably got a 40 min break at a garage that has no canteen facilities and this is his only chance in 10 hours to eat,” said another.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 14:20 IST
