Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour to show solidarity in fight against COVID-19

“Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia,” the official Twitter page of Burj Khalifa wrote while sharing the video of the light display.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with tricolour in a show of solidarity.

The world’s tallest building lit up in saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra to show support to the country during this difficult time. The light show also had the message “stay strong India” displayed on the landmark.

Take a look here:

نرسل رسالة أملٍ وتضامن ودعم للشعب الهندي في هذه الأوقات العصيبة، متمنين أن يتخطوا هذه المحنة بقوتهم واتحادهم#برج_خليفة Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Such a lovely gesture! Shukraan — PP Ambashta (@AmbashtaPP) April 25, 2021

Thanks for being with us.. 🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay (@sanjaym4u) April 25, 2021

🙏🙏 This is truly a wonderful gesture & show of support to India. On behalf of all Indians..A big thank you! — Mohan Chandra (@mishra_ips2003) April 25, 2021

Thank you, UAE. We love you. — ਲਵ ਸੁਨੇਜਾ (@SunejaLuv) April 25, 2021

My prayers to India 🇮🇳 God blessed them ❤️ — carmen marquez (@loscaballos) April 25, 2021

Thank you UAE from the bossom of my heart. — Manan Mishra (@MishManan) April 25, 2021

Thank you very much for the prayers & Support 🙏🙏 #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia — Sagar Singh (@Being_Sagar48) April 25, 2021

Thank you 🙏 UAE 🇦🇪 🇮🇳lot’s of love 🙏 — Yadav ji”@$ (@Yadavji19172107) April 25, 2021

Thank you so much❤ — Bhumi ATLANTIS((☆^ー^☆)💎💎💎💎💎 (@GajraBhumika) April 25, 2021

Thank you UAE, lots of love from India. — बिना मास्क घर से बहरी डेग ना Navin K Tiwari (@imbhojpuria) April 25, 2021

Thank you 🙏🏻. With love ❤️ from India 🇮🇳 — Soumya Prakash Parhi 🇮🇳 (@soumyaparhi) April 25, 2021

On the behalf of all Indians I would like to thank you — Aiman Ajmal (@Aiman__ajmal) April 25, 2021

Over 3.50 lakh new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the country’s total infections to over 1.73 crores. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases.