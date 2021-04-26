scorecardresearch
Monday, April 26, 2021
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour to show solidarity in fight against COVID-19

The world's tallest building lit up in saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra to show support to India in this difficult time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 26, 2021 1:16:13 pm
"Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia," the official Twitter page of Burj Khalifa wrote while sharing the video of the light display.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with tricolour in a show of solidarity.

The world’s tallest building lit up in saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra to show support to the country during this difficult time. The light show also had the message “stay strong India” displayed on the landmark.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Over 3.50 lakh new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the country’s total infections to over 1.73 crores. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases.

