Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Burj Khalifa lights up in red to show solidarity with China over coronavirus

Burj Khalifa on Sunday was lit up in red and golden colour- of the Chinese flag to express solidarity to the country as the deadly virus continue to spread.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 4, 2020 10:28:27 am
Burj Khalifa, Coronavirus, China, UAE, Dubai Burj Khalifa, Burj Khalifa lit up in Chinese flag colour, China Coronavirus, Burj Khalifa in red and golden colour, Trending, Indian Express news. In addition to Burj Khalifa, other significant landmarks throughout the UAE were illuminated with the Chinese flag colour to express solidarity with China.

The Burj Khalifa on Sunday evening was lit up in solidarity with China and its people over the coronavirus outbreak. The tallest man-made structure in the world was lit up in red and gold, the colours of the Chinese flag.

Take a look at the picture here:

The skyscraper also displayed a simple but meaningful message “Stay strong, Wuhan” in Chinese.

Take a look at how people reacted to the gesture here:

In addition to Burj Khalifa, other significant landmarks across the country like the Capital Gate, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Emirates Palace and Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Burj Al Arab in Dubai and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain were also illuminated with the Chinese flag colours

In India, a third confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed Monday. The patient, who travelled from Wuhan, China is currently in isolation at the government district hospital in Kanjangad in Kasaragod district.

Currently, two other patients, both medical students at a university in Wuhan, are being treated in isolation wards at the Thrissur and Alappuzha Medical Colleges respectively. Both the students had travelled together to Kochi from Wuhan.

So far, the virus which broke out in Wihan, China has spread to 25 countries killing over 360 people and over 17,000 people infected.

