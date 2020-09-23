Burj Khalifa lit up in colours of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of team’s first game in IPL

The display was also accompanied by the music of KKR's anthem, "Korbo Lodbo Jeetbo."

The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa was lit up in purple and gold to wish team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of their first match Wednesday against Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Indian Premier League.

The building was lit up with the team’s official colours ahead of the match, and also featured the faces of some of the top players, including captain Dinesh Karthik.

The display was also accompanied by the playing of KKR’s anthem, “Korbo Lodbo Jeetbo.”

Sharing the video of the display, the building in their official twitter account wrote, “#BurjKhalifa welcomes @KKRiders. We wish them good luck with this year’s @IPL.”

Watch the video here:

نرحب في #برج_خليفة بفريق كولكاتا نايت رايدرز للكريكيت! متمنين لهم كل التوفيق في الدوري الهندي الممتاز لهذا العام!#BurjKhalifa

welcomes @KKRiders. We wish them good luck for this year’s @IPL pic.twitter.com/Ha2nCqdrIG — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) September 22, 2020

The video was also shared on the team’s official Twitter account.

”Before the fireworks tomorrow, here’s the curtain-raiser…” the team wrote.

Last year, the building was lit up with Shah Rukh Khan’s name to mark the Bollywood actor’s 54th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan,” said the message on the skyscraper.

