scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files

Burj Khalifa lit up in colours of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of team’s first game in IPL

The building was lit up with the team’s official colours ahead of the match, and also featured the faces of some of the top players, including captain Dinesh Karthik.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2020 1:01:28 pm
Burj Khalifa kkr colours, Burj Khalifa, Burj Khalifa lights, KKR colours, IPL 2020, KKR vs MI, KKR MI ILP match, Trending news, Sports news, Burj Khalifa srk, Burj Khalifa ipl team, Burj Burj Khalifa purple and gold, Viral video, Indian Express news.The display was also accompanied by the music of KKR's anthem, "Korbo Lodbo Jeetbo."

The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa was lit up in purple and gold to wish team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of their first match Wednesday against Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Indian Premier League.

The building was lit up with the team’s official colours ahead of the match, and also featured the faces of some of the top players, including captain Dinesh Karthik.

The display was also accompanied by the playing of KKR’s anthem, “Korbo Lodbo Jeetbo.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharing the video of the display, the building in their official twitter account wrote, “#BurjKhalifa welcomes @KKRiders. We wish them good luck with this year’s @IPL.”

Watch the video here:

The video was also shared on the team’s official Twitter account.

”Before the fireworks tomorrow, here’s the curtain-raiser…” the team wrote.

Take a look at some reaction here:

Last year, the building was lit up with Shah Rukh Khan’s name to mark the Bollywood actor’s 54th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan,” said the message on the skyscraper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X