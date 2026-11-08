Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s major festivals. It marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. People celebrate the five-day festival by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangolis and candles, and coming together for Laxmi puja and festive meals.
As the festival is widely celebrated, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was illuminated with a “Happy Diwali” message. The world’s tallest building showcased stunning lighting to wish Indian expats across the UAE. “May the festivities bring you brightness, joy, prosperity,” the message read in both Hindi and English.
Burj Khalifa wishes ‘Happy Diwali’
Sharing the video, the official handle of Burj Khalifa wrote, “Wishing everyone joy and prosperity this Festival of Lights.” Burj Khalifa is popular for lighting up during major festivals celebrated worldwide.
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The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “Wishing you all very Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Diwali! Thank you @burjkhalifa for such amazing light show on the occasion of Diwali! I have personally worked in @emaardubai before and the its really a company that celebrates all the cultures! In UAE, we feel at home!” a user wrote.
“Really Good message to All,” another user commented. “That message in Hindi. Thank you Burj Khalifa. Happy Diwali,” a third user reacted.
Diwali has become a cultural phenomenon over the years. Recently, US President Donald Trump celebrated the festival in the Oval Office with Indian-American members of his administration. The ceremony saw several public figures from India, including India’s ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra; celebrity chef Vikas Khanna; IBM CEO Arvind Krishna; FBI Director Kash Patel, and more.