Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s major festivals. It marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. People celebrate the five-day festival by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangolis and candles, and coming together for Laxmi puja and festive meals.

As the festival is widely celebrated, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was illuminated with a “Happy Diwali” message. The world’s tallest building showcased stunning lighting to wish Indian expats across the UAE. “May the festivities bring you brightness, joy, prosperity,” the message read in both Hindi and English.

Burj Khalifa wishes ‘Happy Diwali’

Sharing the video, the official handle of Burj Khalifa wrote, “Wishing everyone joy and prosperity this Festival of Lights.” Burj Khalifa is popular for lighting up during major festivals celebrated worldwide.