Burj Khalifa developer Mohamed Alabbar on why he prefers hiring Indians: ‘They answer the phone even at 1 am’

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and the man behind landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, has spoken highly of Indian professionals, calling them some of the hardest-working people in the world. Speaking at the ‘Make It in the Emirates’ summit, Alabbar said he prefers hiring Indians because of their reliability, discipline, and commitment to getting the job done.

He said what stands out most is their willingness to stay available and take responsibility, even outside regular work hours. According to him, that level of dedication builds trust and makes Indian talent invaluable across industries.

“I always tell people, from my own perspective, my IQ is average, but my hard work is the best. I believe in hard work,” he said, as quoted by Gulf News.