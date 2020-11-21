Watch: Burglar breaks into restaurant, makes himself pizza and flees in delivery car

Police joked that the hungry burglar will not get his favourite meal in jail. (Source: Fullerton PD, Pixabay)

In a hilarious robbery scene caught on camera, a burglar, who broke into a pizza joint, got swayed by the cheesy delight as he prepared himself a fresh pizza before fleeing with a delivery car and other valuables. Surveillance footage from the store is now going viral, leaving many in splits online.

The CCTV camera in the store showed the man changing gloves before handling the dough and spreading some corn meal on the counter and flaunting off his pizza making skills.

“You’ve heard of the Hamburglar? Well, meet the Pizza Burglar!” Fullerton Police Department (FPD) wrote while sharing the video.

“Maybe he was hungry,” the store manager Rafael Calles to CBS Los Angeles. “It’s kind of funny, but we got hit and it’s not nice,” he added, saying it had happened to them for the first time in 17 years. He regretted that they had to close the store day after the incident.

Local police said the burglar “had the audacity to not only break in, but also steal their tablets and cash” and taking away all the keys to the store, and leaving with their delivery car as well.

With the help of the footage, which showed, he had also brought in a toy gun. A week later, the thief was identified, located and arrested by the Fullerton Police Department.

Sharing a mugshot of the culprit, they joking wrote online: “Needless to say, jail doesn’t serve his favorite meal,” adding creative hashtags like #DirtyDough, #TakeASliceOuttaCrime and #NoPizzaPartyForYou.

The burglar’s antics left many intrigued online wondering if he has worked at a pizza shop before, with some joking that he can work in prison kitchen treating all inmates with pies and pizzas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd