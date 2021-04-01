Burger King ad showing a sandwich blocking Suez canal triggers angry reactions online

Soon the hashtag #BoycottBurgerKing began trending online, with many criticising the ad. (Source: burgerking_chile/Instagram)

Burger King has drawn flak on social media after the fast-food restaurant used the recent Suez Canal blockage to promote a sandwich.

In their latest social media post, the official account of the food chain in Chile shared a feature where they had superimposed an image of a Double Whopper sandwich in place of the Ever Given cargo ship, which was wedged in Egypt’s canal for over a week.

“With Burger King’s own delivery, there is no channel that interrupts our delivery, not even that of a tremendous Double Whopper. Want one?” read the caption of the post, which soon went viral and triggered angry reactions on Egyptian social media.

Soon the hashtag #BoycottBurgerKing began trending online, with many criticising the ad. However, some also found it amusing. The incident occurred weeks after the food company received backlash for their advertisement on Women’s Day.

Here is how netizens reacted: