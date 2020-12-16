Netizens praise Burger King UK after it hands over Instagram account to local eateries

According to the statement, restaurants can post photos of their signature dishes on Instagram with the hashtag #WhopperAndFriends and Burger King will share them on their Instagram feed.

Netizens praised for Burger King UK on social media after they let local eateries use their Instagram account. The move by the fast food chain was the latest in its efforts to support local restaurants amid the pandemic.

In a statement, the restaurant chain urged people to continue to go out to eat or get takeout, and not just from Burger King.

“There’s Roti King, Sultan’s palace, Tayyab’s, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi’s… There are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper,” it said in a post on its official Instagram handle.

“As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, its clear independent restaurants need all our support. So we’ve decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free”, the post said.

Here’s the post:

Under this initiative, other restaurants can post photos of their signature dishes on the Burger King UK Instagram handle with the hashtag #WhopperAndFriends.

Take a look at some reactions here:

Burger King had made headlines in November after they ran a campaign on Twitter in support of other restaurants. In that campaign, the chain urged people to buy from other restaurants including rivals like KFC, Subway, Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut.

