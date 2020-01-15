Burger King offers Prince Harry part time job, has people in splits

The tweet by the fast-food chain have left many laughing out loud online. The tweet by the fast-food chain have left many laughing out loud online.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will be stepping back as ‘senior members of the royal family’ and be ‘financially independent’, some brands have attempted to give it a humourous twist on social media, sometimes with disastrous results. The latest to do so is Amercian fast food chain Burger King, that offered the Duke of Sussex a “part-time” job.

“If you’re looking for a job, we have a new crown for you,” read one an ad from the chain.

“We have a proposition for you: do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings,” the ad said. On Tuesday, the chain named the prince to offer him the part-time position.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

“You always have a job in our kingdom,” said the fast food chain’s first tweet on January 8, the day the royal couple made their annoucement.

you always have a job in our kingdom https://t.co/D9h23URFXz — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 8, 2020

“Dear Duke, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown,” said the Spanish version of the advertisement in Argentina.

👸🤴 Queridos Duques, si andan buscando trabajo, tenemos una nueva corona para ustedes.

Trabajá con nosotros, elegí el futuro como vos querés: https://t.co/C2pVka9Y4y pic.twitter.com/6HwR0vMRWd — Burger King Arg (@BurgerKingArg) January 9, 2020

The latest tweet got a lot of attention online and quickly went viral. While some praised the tweet, some claimed it “won” the internet. There were also some brands who jumped in and critics, who said that the advertisement was in poor taste.

*sips tea and watches quietly to see how this plays out* — Redbox (@redbox) January 13, 2020

Maybe he’d rather be second-in-line for the King of Beers. — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) January 13, 2020

The only royal family that matters🍔👑 https://t.co/nvyOSvsDHZ — Patricio Chile (@patjchile) January 13, 2020

You better not give him a bigger pay then me dad — Burger Boy (@whoppersandshit) January 13, 2020

You win the Internet today. 😂 — Kylo-Ben (@00Reject) January 13, 2020

Just for this we are having whoppers today !! LOL https://t.co/TjwuOU1rgi — debbie willard (@debbie_willard) January 14, 2020

At least it wasn’t Dairy Queen who called. https://t.co/f1CRrAucsy — S. Francis Breen (@breenatnewera) January 14, 2020

The road to financial independence has to begin somewhere. https://t.co/ZL60qLlOn7 — Michael Parks (@emoblues) January 13, 2020

Can you match the Royal Family wages though? — Anthony (@AcesUCLA) January 13, 2020

Between this and his free @TimHortons coffee he should be set!!! — Morgan Taylor (@KjerstinSommer) January 13, 2020

What happens after the Hallmark movie ends. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/aJqNLiX8Au — MuddyPuddy (@MuddyPuddy1) January 14, 2020

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/iH0pLsyMGv — Ashley Ragsdale (@phil_ashes4) January 15, 2020

pic.twitter.com/d8eaDWBt81 — T For Love and Country 🇺🇸 (@ToriDi) January 14, 2020

However, some also thought it was in bad taste.

Never eat shameless Burger King again. https://t.co/U5BL7OcGzt — Forrest (@bazilmajeed) January 13, 2020

He’s giving up being a “senior royal”, not his dignity. — Michael Greenfield (@greenfieldmj) January 13, 2020

I completely respect their decision! None of us knows what they have to deal with. Plus I believe that Harry is right to protect his family from the same horrible stuff that his mother had to go through! *have a heart* — Lisa Newitt (@lisanewitt) January 13, 2020

Earlier, the couple’s waxwork statues at the Madame Tussauds in London were removed from a display that featured other members of the royal family to outrage.

Queen Elizabeth II recently broke her silence on the issue and said that the family is “entirely supportive” of the decision taken by the two royals.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the Queen’s statement read. The statement added that the Royal Family “would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members,” but they respect the couple’s decision and “understand their wish to live a more independent life”.

