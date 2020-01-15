Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Burger King offers Prince Harry part time job, has people in splits

The fast food chain offered Prince Harry a part-time job, which got laughs from many. However, there were also those who said that the advertisement was in poor taste.

January 15, 2020
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will be stepping back as ‘senior members of the royal family’ and be ‘financially independent’, some brands have attempted to give it a humourous twist on social media, sometimes with disastrous results. The latest to do so is Amercian fast food chain Burger King, that offered the Duke of Sussex a “part-time” job.

“If you’re looking for a job, we have a new crown for you,” read one an ad from the chain.

“We have a proposition for you: do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. Also, after so many years of living as  dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings,” the ad said. On Tuesday, the chain named the prince to offer him the part-time position.

“You always have a job in our kingdom,” said the fast food chain’s first tweet on January 8, the day the royal couple made their annoucement.

“Dear Duke, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown,” said the Spanish version of the advertisement in Argentina.

The latest tweet got a lot of attention online and quickly went viral. While some praised the tweet, some claimed it “won” the internet. There were also some brands who jumped in and critics, who said that the advertisement was in poor taste.

However, some also thought it was in bad taste.

Earlier, the couple’s waxwork statues at the Madame Tussauds in London were removed from a display that featured other members of the royal family to outrage.

Queen Elizabeth II recently broke her silence on the issue and said that the family is “entirely supportive” of the decision taken by the two royals.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the Queen’s statement read. The statement added that the Royal Family “would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members,” but they respect the couple’s decision and “understand their wish to live a more independent life”.

