Why Burger King is asking customers to order from rival McDonald’s and others

The fast food chain made an appeal to support other restaurant businesses amid the second lockdown in the country.

Fast food chain Burger King appealed Monday to its customers in the UK to order from its competitors, including long-time rival McDonald’s. The post shared on their official social media handles got a lot of attention and had people commenting on it showed how bad things were.

The global company’s UK arm asked consumers to support local fast food outlets during the second major lockdown imposed in the country to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The new restrictions mean restaurants and bars are forced to keep dine-in services shut until the beginning of December.

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment,” read the statement, which names KFC, Subway, Taco Bell and Domino’s Pizza, as well as other chains.

“In short: from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast).” the statement specified extending their support to local business as well.

“So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru,” the statement read.

The hospitality industry in UK has been hit hard by the pandemic, and new restrictions from November 5 are expected to make things worse. During the first lockdown in March, restaurants were closed for dine-in and were allowed to reopen only in July.

Since being shared online, the message has been reshared over 40,000 times on Facebook and had over 1.1 lakh likes on Twitter. Many also pointed out that independent business owners and restaurant owners might need more support than global chains.

We know @ChesterBe once worked at @BurgerKing so it’s obvious, they are good at heart. We are proud of you. https://t.co/bv9rnnI2Oo — Awaara (@aesthticbennoda) November 3, 2020

They have class solidarity. You can too. https://t.co/1L3cLcuc9m — Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) November 2, 2020

When fast food chains tell you to order rivals 2020 aint playing with yall https://t.co/iddyPQb3eg — Bros Quratz™ (@mrtate87) November 2, 2020

👏👏👏 respect, good luck for the rest of the season, your fans were class as always — Ryan Elliott (@RyanEJourno) November 2, 2020

This is a real life version of this pic.twitter.com/pJ3heTucdd — Robert – Lord Commander Of The Pacers (@PacerCommander) November 2, 2020

This is an awesome message, but remember that your local needs you more than these guys. https://t.co/m4ZccMRjt3 — Almost FeStev ❄️ (@Is_Stev) November 2, 2020

Nooo order from your local store that is ploughing their profits back into other local businesses These multinationals will be busy no matter what… your local food joint operates week to week they need us now.. https://t.co/V47pSMbaOn — Aaron O’Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) November 2, 2020

Pretty sure the millionaire owners of said companies can keep paying their minimum wage workers

If I’m going out to eat I’d rather support a small business https://t.co/2mhIDbcdEw — 🌼daisie🐝 (@margarid_ugh) November 2, 2020

McD’s are franchises – so while the main organisation is huge, individually the restaurants are still small businesses. — Simon Hendy (@SimonHendy) November 2, 2020

