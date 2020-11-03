scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Why Burger King is asking customers to order from rival McDonald’s and others

The hospitality industry in UK has been hit hard by the pandemic, and new restrictions from November 5 are expected to make things worse.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 3, 2020 11:15:35 am
burger king, burger king ask to buy from mcdonalds, burger king support rival business, uk lockdown, coronavirus business hit, viral news, good news, indian expressThe fast food chain made an appeal to support other restaurant businesses amid the second lockdown in the country.

Fast food chain Burger King appealed Monday to its customers in the UK to order from its competitors, including long-time rival McDonald’s. The post shared on their official social media handles got a lot of attention and had people commenting on it showed how bad things were.

The global company’s UK arm asked consumers to support local fast food outlets during the second major lockdown imposed in the country to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The new restrictions mean restaurants and bars are forced to keep dine-in services shut until the beginning of December.

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment,” read the statement, which names KFC, Subway, Taco Bell and Domino’s Pizza, as well as other chains.

“In short: from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast).” the statement specified extending their support to local business as well.

“So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru,” the statement read.

The hospitality industry in UK has been hit hard by the pandemic, and new restrictions from November 5 are expected to make things worse. During the first lockdown in March, restaurants were closed for dine-in and were allowed to reopen only in July.

Since being shared online, the message has been reshared over 40,000 times on Facebook and had over 1.1 lakh likes on Twitter. Many also pointed out that independent business owners and restaurant owners might need more support than global chains.

