Burger King fires 5 employees after police official gets burger with pig sketched on wrapper

Fast-food chain Burger King fired five employees in the US after they served a police officer a burnt burger, and drew a pig on the wrapper of the dish.

The incident took place on August 9 when officer Timo Rosenthal stopped at the Burger King in Clovis to get lunch. Rosenthal noticed that his burger wrapper had a crude sketch of a pig on it. The officer also said that the burger had been burnt.

The officer shared a photo on Facebook and wrote: “Well, while on lunch break (and in uniform) I ordered food at Burger King and received this. The patties were burnt and the burger was of very poor quality. Guess that was the last time I ate at Burger King in Clovis, NM. ”

After the police official’s post, the fast food chain told a news channel that they had investigated the incident and fired five people responsible for the incident.

A Burger King spokesperson told Fox News that the incident was “unacceptable and not in line with our brand values.”

“When made aware of the incident, the restaurant owner immediately reached out to the officer-involved to apologize and terminated the team members involved,” the spokesperson said.