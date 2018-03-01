Can’t handle the burden of adulthood? This Twitter thread sums up life’s untold lessons

Struggling to survive with the pressure and responsibilities of adulthood? Read this Twitter thread. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Struggling to survive with the pressure and responsibilities of adulthood? Read this Twitter thread. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The grass is always greener on the other side… Most people are always in a hurry to grow up when they are younger, but once they do, they can’t help but wish they could get back to the carefree days of childhood. Does that sound like your life story? Do you feel trapped inside the walls of adulthood? If you can’t seem to handle the stress and the burden of middle age, these honest one-liner life lessons are for you.

Alexander JA Cortes, who goes by the Twitter handle @AJA_Cortes, posted a long thread about the “untaught truths of adulthood” and his words struck a chord with many social media users. From giving life lessons to posting the reality about work-life balance and the common causes of arguments between men and women, he shared some golden advice for others and it soon garnered more than 2,700 retweets and 7,000 likes, by the time of writing.

Read the tweets here.

Untaught truths of Adulthood -Everything you do matters -consequences have consequences -life never gets simpler -rarely do you ever figure anything out fully -(almost) everybody is faking confidence -most people are compensating for high school — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-the sooner you begin managing your finances for life, the better -The people that live for the weekend are not the people you want as friends -no one is ever going to make you happy if you cannot be happy by yourself — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-most of the math you learned is useless -the math you should have learned is the same math that will make you Rich -everyone overestimates their expectations -when in doubt, pay your fucking bills first — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-those who vacation constantly have the right idea about their work -those who never take vacations will never ultimately be fulfilled by their work -80% of working is pretending to work, 20% is working to make up for the 80% — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-few people are worth being friends with -networking is pretending everyone is worth being friends with -if you need a business card, you are not truly successful -beware of people that want to give you their business card — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

If you don’t make your health a priority by 30, you’re setting yourself up for a midlife crisis at 40 -if you don’t make fitness a priority by 25, your dating prospects diminish considerably — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-the only real knowledge is that learned by experience and proven by practice -don’t wait until people die to start appreciating people -drink more water -eat less carbs -get more sunlight -call people if they are truly important to you — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-People that want to be friends with everyone are never to be trusted -Stupidly confident people are always lucky -You become the people you spend the most energy with -You will never not hate your alarm clock — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-Your employer doesnt care if you quit or not -the only employees that matter are the ones that produce the big $$. Everyone else is disposable -The highest performers tend to make the worst leaders -Everyone hates chain emails — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-Don’t ever make important decisions while you are angry or underslept -When in doubt, apologize to the person -Do not ever apologize to mass demands of apology. Tell them to get fucked and do what pissed them off 10x harder — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-Politicians are as dishonest as the society they politk in. There has never been an honest society -the most honest leaders are the most like dictators -You’re only informed if you can predict outcomes. If you cannot, you know nothing — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-family feuds are the most draining and no one ever wins -You dont need a lot of friends. Only a few good ones -Your best friend is the one that knows you’re going to change -dont be friends with people you don’t fully respect — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-do not ever come between a person and their dog -loneliness is a better alternative to losers -Solitude reveals who you are, friendship defines it -a single good friend is worth more than infinite bad friends — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-sacrifice is mandatory for anything or anyone that you love -compromise works best when the outcome is equally unsatisfactorily satisfying to both parties -don’t ever cry around people who you wouldn’t want to remember you crying — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-Nice is the non insulting descriptive for boring. If you are called nice, radically rethink your life -motorcycles are never not cool -sometimes it really is only about sex -people for whom sex is only sex are broken people — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-sunlight and exercise always make you feel healthier the more of them you get -hangovers are only worth if you wake up next to someone who looks as good as they looked the night prior -Order one drink, or Drink the Flood. Moderation is for cowards — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-your children always know when you’re being a hypocrite -your siblings always know when you’re bullshitting -no amount of pre marriage counseling, planning, or preparation fully prepares anyone for marriage — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-the secret to healthy skin is sunlight (daily), sweat (frequently), and sugar (never) -those who get winded walking are never to be relied upon for anything that tests endurance of character -a strong body is one that finds movement effortless — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-The worst thing a man can do to a woman is to not do what he said he was going to do -the worst thing a woman can do to a man is to not be who she pretended to be — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-women want you to listen to them, not solve their problems -Men want to solve problems, with a minimum of listening The lack of understanding of the above is why many stupid arguments happen — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

-Everyone is addicted to something, except those who are not. Those people are not worth talking about though, as they are worse than boring, they are DULL — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

-Anyone who schedules a meeting to talk about meetings should be fired immediately -Anyone whose job entails food and beverages, always treat them well and give them the benefit of the doubt -Hole in the wall cuisine > Michelin stars — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

-You’re tough only when you can show your weaknesses openly, and no one dares to attack you -If you are honest about everything, it’s very difficult for anyone to hurt you with anything -Don’t fuck with people who are beyond caring about their reputation — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

-When a woman is upset, give her food, sex, cuddles, and listen. This solves 99% of problems If it doesnt solve the problem, you REALLY fucked up -The way to a Man’s heart is through his stomach. That means be able to cook, LADIES — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

-The people that love you the most will, inevitably, be the greatest sources of pain in your life -The most generous acts of fortune, kindness, and luck will come from strangers -Dont ever lose any keys you are trusted with, both literal and metaphorical — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

-managers wanted to get paid more, they didnt want to actually manage -people are lazy -the best boss is never your boss -the worst bosses love being bosses — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-don’t choose to do anything you hate, regardless of the upside in doing it -when a child says you look sad, angry, unhappy, or fat, they’re right -it’s never too early to buy life insurance — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 26, 2018

-You cannot have everything that you want, but there is always a way to get what you want -Deciding what you want has plagued human beings for millenia. It can be answered only individually, not universally — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

-bad things happen to good people, and good things will happen for bad people -nothing is fair, except that everyone eventually dies — Alexander J.A Cortes (@AJA_Cortes) February 27, 2018

What do you think about his words of wisdom? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

