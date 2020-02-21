‘You’ve got a friend in me’: Hugh Jackman sends powerful message to bullied 9-year-old

“I wish I could stab myself in my heart,” The nine-year-old can be heard saying while sobbing. “I wish I could stab myself in my heart,” The nine-year-old can be heard saying while sobbing.

An Australian mother is prompting parents and teachers regarding disability awareness at schools through a heartwrenching video of her son sobbing and telling that he wishes to die after he was bullied at school.

The video shared by Yarraka Bayles on her Facebook page features her nine-year-old son, Quaden Bayles, who was born with a genetic disorder that results in dwarfism.

(Warning: This video contains strong language. Viewer discretion advised)

In the video, the nine-year-old can be seen sitting inside a car and sobbing after one of his classmates bullied him for his height. “I wish I could stab myself in my heart,” Quaden can be heard saying while sobbing.

Bayles, rather than pointing fingers at the school or the students in the video, says that her attempt is to raise awareness about bullying and to get advice from other parents who have been in a similar situation.

“This is what bullying does. All it takes is one more instant, and you wonder why kids are killing themselves,” she says.

The video, which was posted earlier this week, has been widely shared and had rallied support from various communities and noted celebrities. It even caught the attention of Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, who in a video message, told Quaden that “you are stronger than you know, mate” and called on everyone to “be kind”.

The video also prompted famous Australian professional rugby league footballer Latrell Mitchell to meet Quaden personally.

Quaden and his family have been receiving heartwarming messages from all over the world. According to the Daily Mail, an Instagram account set up for the boy has been flooded with support messages.

