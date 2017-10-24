‘Can you make me look better?’ Photoshop master’s reply to girl ‘bullied’ for her looks wins the Internet

James Fridman won many hearts online for his motivating words to a young girl, who was being bullied for her looks. (Source: Twitter) James Fridman won many hearts online for his motivating words to a young girl, who was being bullied for her looks. (Source: Twitter)

Looks are not all that defines a person. However, many people tend to judge and are even themselves judged on appearance, height, weight, and so on. Sometimes the reactions come in stares and expressions, and on others, through disparaging remarks – all hurtful, which can soon turn into intense bullying. This is also one of the main reasons for depression and mental harassment.

One such incident came to the fore when a girl decided to take the help of Photoshop artist James Fridman to alter her appearance in a picture because she was constantly being made fun of. Explaining the reason behind her query in an email, she apologetically told him she wanted him to “make her look at least somewhat better.” Read what she wrote here:

“Dear James,

I’m really sorry to bother you, but I’m always being made fun of for something.. especially some of my team mates and classmates. Whether it’s about something I said or wore, or even just how I look (hair, teeth, acne, weight, etc). It’s been making certain things even worse than they’ve been in the past…So, I was wondering if you had the time.. could you maybe make me look at least somewhat better? Again, I’m really sorry to bug you with this as I’m sure you have many more requests that are more important. Sorry again.”

However, Fridman stumped her and many social media users with his motivating message in response to her.

“You shouldn’t feel the need to make yourself ‘look at least somewhat better’ to satisfy standards set by a bunch of pitiful and insecure bullies who diminish others in order to raise themselves up. What others think of you, depends on how you see yourself. Focus on something you do better than others, it will help you build confidence and make you stronger,” he wrote.

Take a look at his tweet here.

Trying their best to boost and motivate the young girl, people went on to post heartfelt messages on Twitter after Fridman shared the images on the micro-blogging site.

This is really uplifting tbh — marina (@pizzakingdoms) October 22, 2017

My heart ❤❤ I know her pain I hope she finds someone to love her for who she is like I did 💜💜 — Kittykatslender (@tisha_ables) October 22, 2017

You be you girl. There is no one else like you and that makes you unique and beautiful! True beauty comes from your heart and soul. — J. (@jadsmiles) October 22, 2017

Gorgeous young lady who is confident enough to wear what she wants & like what she wants. There should be more like her out there. — Kara Nelson (@KaraNUFC) October 22, 2017

High school is not the real world. Stay who you are, and you’ll be very surprised at how “acceptable” you’ll be in the real world. — Happy Girl (@kovacslives) October 22, 2017

These are some very true words. Just be you. Everything is different after school. — Jeff Lamberton (@jefflamberton) October 23, 2017

James, well done again mate. I love your humor but its nothing compared to your humanity. This looks like a lovely human being to me. — Thomas Arezzo (@ThomasArezzo) October 22, 2017

Its sad to think that ppl dont realize what they do to others until its too late😢 — Tiffany ahyan reyes (@Young_Grande) October 22, 2017

Damn, right in the feels. That girl’s shirt is awesome by the way — Mark Cole (@viznix) October 22, 2017

Famous for his comical replies to requests sent on social media, Fridman helped to raise awareness and morally uplift the young girl with his beautiful words. Don’t you think so?

