‘Smashing little guy’: Builder’s note, pay packet for 6-year-old boy wins the internet

A sweet note and ‘a pay packet’ for a little boy from a builder for helping him build a patio is winning hearts online. The note shared by the little helper’s mother on Twitter is going viral and many remarked the kindness brightened their day.

British woman Steph Heathcote shared how her six-year-old son Harry helped the workers working at her house in East Yorkshire. In turn, the builder decided to pay the little boy £10. “We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness,” the woman who is a teacher wrote on the platform.

The detailed note read explains why the boy was rewarded. “For passing bricks, passing little pavers, pointing brick work, mixing cement, loading stone.”

The note also spoke about the little worker’s innocence, saying his interesting job skills included “taking pictures of black birds and spider” , and that he heard “why” more times than ever heard anyone say why.

Lauding him lastly for “being a smashing little guy”, the man estimated his remunerations “minus tax and national insurance”, something netizens loved online.

We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wq39TU4uwL — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

As people praised the resourceful boy, his mother said she was feeling too proud. “The note came out of nowhere on the last day and it was just so genuine,” she replied to one user when asked didn’t her “heart just swell at somebody else recognising your ‘smashing little guy”.

“It was such a nice touch and the guy was brilliant with him, [I] just wanted to share how generous and lovely people can be,” Heathcote told Yahoo News.

The sweet gesture by the builder touched many online and other lauded the boy for helping out. Many others shared similar stories of kindness.

Makes your heart swell. What a lovely gesture from your builder! https://t.co/AC8exsGZxW — Cathie Clarke (@StationHouseMB) July 29, 2020

Reading this just made my heart melt ❤ https://t.co/o7nMVrbXJR — Samiha Abdeldjebar (@Samihact) July 29, 2020

Also mentoring with an important lesson: Harry, never work for free! https://t.co/ZfGh6shRi4 — Anne Libby (@annelibby) July 29, 2020

I LOOOOOOOVE THIS!!! “Saying why more times than I have ever heard anyone say why.”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Reminds me of my Mom saying as soon as I started to talk, I’d follow my Dad around and just ask “Why?”🤣🤣🤣 According to her, he’d always answer.🧡💛💜💛🧡 Also, builder’s awesome! https://t.co/VXB000vaXs — Shush🌊🗽WearADamnMask😷 (@ShushOrchid) July 29, 2020

This is the kind of good practice we need more of in the world https://t.co/pf8ZkJdmTG — Ollie Betts (@OllieBetts5) July 29, 2020

Well done Harry. Plus, what a generous builder. — Andi Peters (@andipeters) July 28, 2020

That is lovely. What a kind man! In which part of the country do you live? If not too far worth keeping him in mind for future projects. Er, the builder not your 6 yr old son 😂😂😂 — What_She_said (@WhatSheSaidHere) July 27, 2020

I remember helping the builder do my mums extension when was around 13/14. Paid me £50 for mixing cement and cutting breeze blocks for a week. Well done to your lad for wanting to help 👏🏻 not enough kids willing to do that these days — Your Friendly Neighbourhood Tokemonkey (@t0k3m0nk3y) July 28, 2020

When my little brother was about 6 he watched every day the work men put pipes in the road in front of our house. They gave him a bit of pipe when they left and he spent the summer digging the garden and burying it 😆

He’s now a self-employed building contractor ☺️ — Louise Whitworth (@CosThisIsAfrica) July 27, 2020

Fantastic. When we had an extension done I was massively pregnant and had a five/six year old too. I will never forget the kindness our builder showed him. His name is engraved on one of the bricks and he was allowed to sign the concrete Hollywood style before tiles were laid. 😁 — Farnie (@farnie) July 27, 2020

When I was little we had the tree cutters round. My little mate and I helped them carry all the branches down the side of the house and throw them in his lorry.

When the job was finished we got a fiver each. :) We both felt so proud and grown up. — Sally Nicholson (@Sal_Nics) July 27, 2020

They even got him a proper little wage packet. So we took him down to Barclays and opened a little savings account! — Żywiec 🇾🇪🌹 (@NorthernZywiech) July 27, 2020

