scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Top News

‘Smashing little guy’: Builder’s note, pay packet for 6-year-old boy wins the internet

British woman Steph Heathcote shared how her six-year-old son Harry helped the builder working at her house in East Yorkshire. In turn, the builder left behind a note and £10 for the little boy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2020 8:59:17 pm
boy receives pay for helping builder, builder note for little boy, builder pay packet for little boy help, good news, viral news, indian express The sweet note by the builder has touched many online, reminding them of similar stories from childhood. (Source: steph_heathcote/ Twitter)

A sweet note and ‘a pay packet’ for a little boy from a builder for helping him build a patio is winning hearts online. The note shared by the little helper’s mother on Twitter is going viral and many remarked the kindness brightened their day.

British woman Steph Heathcote shared how her six-year-old son Harry helped the workers working at her house in East Yorkshire. In turn, the builder decided to pay the little boy £10. “We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness,” the woman who is a teacher wrote on the platform.

The detailed note read explains why the boy was rewarded. “For passing bricks, passing little pavers, pointing brick work, mixing cement, loading stone.”

The note also spoke about the little worker’s innocence, saying his interesting job skills included “taking pictures of black birds and spider” , and that he heard “why” more times than ever heard anyone say why.

Lauding him lastly for “being a smashing little guy”, the man estimated his remunerations “minus tax and national insurance”, something netizens loved online.

As people praised the resourceful boy, his mother said she was feeling too proud. “The note came out of nowhere on the last day and it was just so genuine,” she replied to one user when asked didn’t her “heart just swell at somebody else recognising your ‘smashing little guy”.

“It was such a nice touch and the guy was brilliant with him, [I] just wanted to share how generous and lovely people can be,” Heathcote told Yahoo News.

The sweet gesture by the builder touched many online and other lauded the boy for helping out. Many others shared similar stories of kindness.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement