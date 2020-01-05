Watch: Cat wins over praying Buddhist Monk who didn’t want to be disturbed

After the 25-year-old monk repeatedly repelled the cat, he finally gave in and started petting the feline. After the 25-year-old monk repeatedly repelled the cat, he finally gave in and started petting the feline.

A video of a cat’s antics to catch the attention of a praying Buddhist monk is winning hearts on the internet. The incident was caught on camera during a five-hour-long New Year prayers at Wat Udomrangsi, a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Thought the monk tried to gently nudge the cat, the feline kept crawling back into his lap.

Take a look at the video here:

The video posted by one Nophayong Sookphan on his Facebook feed shows the monk, Luang Pi Komkrit Taechachoto, seated along with several other monks on a stage, trying to concentrate on his prayers as the cat playfully attempts to crawl onto his shoulders.

The 25-year-old monk is seen trying to get the cat out of the way as it was blocking his view of the scriptures in front of him. After repeatedly repelling the cat attempts, the monk eventually gives in and starts to pet the creature.

The cat reportedly got on the stage 15 minutes to midnight and stayed till the countdown for the New Year began. According to reports, the Wat Udomrangsi monastery is home to at least a dozens of stray cats.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd