A Japanese Buddhist monk’s beatboxing chants are a social media hit

Yogetsu Akasaka layers the track with multiple varied vocals and then manipulates the beatboxing track using his loop machine. (Picture credit: Screengrab/ AFP)

A monk has become an internet sensation thanks to his musical creations in which he sets Buddhist chants to beatboxing tracks.

Yogetsu Akasaka, a Japanese Zen Buddhist, merges religious chants and beatboxing with the help of a loop station, a live performance tool that helps artists record and playback in real-time.

Ordained as a monk in 2015, Akasaka has been beatboxing for over 15 years. And with a loop station that he bought in 2009, he layers the track with multiple vocals and then manipulates the beats to create his own unique brand of music.

According to news agency South China Morning Post, it was when he organised a live streaming session of his music online during the lockdown that his music reached more people.

His video ‘Heart Sutra Live Looping Remix’ has over nine lakh videos on Youtube.

Attributing his fame and success to the pandemic and the lockdown that followed, the 37-year-old said he saw it as an opportunity to change young people’s perception of what Buddhism is.

“Most of them believe Buddhism is something for a person who died already. But it’s actually not. So maybe, if my music attracts younger people, it will be a good opportunity for them to know about Buddhism.” he told news agency AFP.

