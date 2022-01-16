scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 16, 2022
BTS’s V becomes the first Asian to have four Instagram posts with over 17 million likes

BTS’s V joins Billie Eilish, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of people who have 4 posts with more than 17 million likes on Instagram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 16, 2022 3:00:34 pm
BTS members have broken several records in recent years.

BTS members are no stranger to building and breaking world records. Ever since the seven members of the Korean boyband made accounts on Instagram accounts, they have consistently smashed the records list.

Earlier this week, Kim Taehyung (who goes by the stage name V) became the first Asian celeb to have four Instagram posts that have more than 17 million likes. What makes this even more special is the fact that Teahyung (and his six bandmates) joined Instagram only last December, while other celebrities have been on the platform for years.

Taehyung along with football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and singer Billie Eilish are the only celebs who have four posts with 17 million likes on the photo and video sharing social media platform.

Some fans are now hoping that Tae—as he is fondly called by his followers—will soon become the only person with five Instagram posts that have over 17 million likes.

This is not the only social media record that V has broken in the past two months. According to the Guinness World Record, he became the fastest person to gain one million Instagram followers in just 43 minutes as he launched his account on December 6 last year. Four hours later on the same day, he became the first person to reach 10 million followers in record time.

Earlier this month, Jeon Jungkook of BTS broke the Guinness World Record as his Instagram post amassed one million likes in just two minutes. Previously, this record was held by Juliette Freire, the winner of Big Brother Brasil 21, whose Instagram post scooped up one million likes in three minutes.

In another example of the boyband’s immense popularity, all merch released by their label HYBE in January flew out of shelves within minutes. These records have only consolidated BTS as one of the biggest musical acts in the world.

