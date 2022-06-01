scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

#BTSatTheWhiteHouse trends after K-pop group’s White House visit. Here are the funniest tweets

BTS, considered the biggest boy band globally, visited the White House on Tuesday to address anti-Asian hate crimes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2022 3:30:16 pm
BTS at white house, BTS speaks at white house, BTS speech on anti-asian hate crimes, BTS tweets, Indian ExpressPreviously BTS has spoken at the United Nations twice after they were appointed the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations and Culture by the government of South Korea in 2021.

It seems like anything that BTS does makes waves on Twitter. Something similar happened on Tuesday when the seven-member boyband was invited to the White House by US President Joe Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and racially motivated hate crimes.

Interestingly, BTS’s White House visit coincided with the last day of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) heritage month.

ALSO READ |Airports around the world tweet BTS’ lyrics, #AirportTwitter sparks joy among ARMY

At the White House, the group gave a brief speech in Korean that was translated into English. CNN reported more than 3,13,000 viewers tuned into the White House live stream as BTS delivered their remarks.

In their speech, BTS member Jimin highlighted the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic and said, “We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

BTS fans around the world, known as ARMY, celebrated this big moment as they flooded Twitter with several hilarious fan edits, alongside congratulatory messages.

Many fans pointed out that an old edit, that showed BTS leaded Kim Namjoon (popularly known by his stage name RM) speaking from the White House podium, interestingly came true on Tuesday.

Previously BTS has spoken at the United Nations twice after they were appointed the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations and Culture by the government of South Korea in 2021.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement