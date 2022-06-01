BTSatTheWhiteHouse trends after K-pop group’s White House visit. Here are the funniest tweets

Updated: June 1, 2022 3:30:16 pm
It seems like anything that BTS does makes waves on Twitter. Something similar happened on Tuesday when the seven-member boyband was invited to the White House by US President Joe Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and racially motivated hate crimes.
Interestingly, BTS’s White House visit coincided with the last day of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) heritage month.
At the White House, the group gave a brief speech in Korean that was translated into English. CNN reported more than 3,13,000 viewers tuned into the White House live stream as BTS delivered their remarks.
It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.
In their speech, BTS member Jimin highlighted the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic and said, “We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”
BTS fans around the world, known as ARMY, celebrated this big moment as they flooded Twitter with several hilarious fan edits, alongside congratulatory messages.
Many fans pointed out that an old edit, that showed BTS leaded Kim Namjoon (popularly known by his stage name RM) speaking from the White House podium, interestingly came true on Tuesday.
Previously BTS has spoken at the United Nations twice after they were appointed the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations and Culture by the government of South Korea in 2021.
