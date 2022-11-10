‘I’ve been such a fan’: BTS’ V shares portrait made by 11-year-old artist

Members of the K-pop boyband BTS have often expressed their love for the art world. On Thursday, Kim Taehyung (known by his stage name V) shared a picture of his portrait made by 11-year-old artist Andres Valencia.

In an Instagram post, V shared a picture and video of the portrait along with a concept photograph that seemingly inspired the artwork. While sharing this post, V wrote, “Thank you @andresvalenciaart for this beautiful artwork! Ever since I saw your work, I’ve been such a fan☺️”.

This is not the first time that V has posted Valencia’s work with his 52.7 million Instagram followers. Back in September, V posted a picture of his face alongside a close-up of The Scientist, a painting by Valencia.

Painting is one of V’s many hobbies. In January, as part of BTS’s artist-made merchandise collection, the 26-year-old launched a set of brooches that he designed himself. The sold-out brooches included abstract-style figures of flowers, clouds, and faces.

V is not the only celebrity who has endorsed Valencia’s talent. Valencia’s paintings have been purchased at six-figure prices by actors such as Sofia Vergara, Channing Tatum, and Diane Keaton.

When Valencia was eight, his artistic talents were discovered by his family friend Mr Chase who runs a popular art gallery based in New York named Chase Contemporary. The gallery supported Valencia’s cubism-inspired artwork in major art events across the world where it soon gathered the attention of art critics and collectors alike.

Valencia has most recently collaborated with Ukraine’s Klitschko Foundation to raise funds to support Ukrainians who have been affected by the Russian invasion.