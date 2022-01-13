BTS merch sold out in a minute, resurfaces on e-Bay at exorbitant rates

Ever since the HYBE label announced that they will be releasing merchandise and other products designed by the seven BTS members, it was more than clear that the sales would skyrocket. However, no one expected that the artist made collection will be sold out within a seconds.

On 11 January, BTS member V’s (Kim Taehyung) Mute Boston Bag was launched but according to social media, the bag was sold out in less than five seconds. What was even more shocking was how quickly the sold-out bag was being advertised on reselling sites at highly inflated rates.

it’s not something we’d monitor but well done V <3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 11, 2022

IN JUST A SECOND- pic.twitter.com/nUNutPRAKt — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) January 11, 2022

Many ARMYs (BTS fans are known as ARMYs) took to Twitter to express their disappointment and also highlighted the unethical practice of reselling sought after products by people who are not part of the fandom. Many fans have been demanding the restocking of the artist made collection and taking action against predatory resellers.

Earlier this month, the pyjama sets and pillows designed by Kim Seokjin and joggers and windchime designed by Kim Namjoon were sold out within minutes, only to resurface on eBay. Min Yoongi’s necklace, notepad, and cover also met the same fate as it flew off the shelf in a minute.

jin’s good day pajama was sold out in less than 5 minutes. I THOUGHT YALL ARE BROKE?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5mO6mF6hfg — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) January 4, 2022

Just for kicks I tried again, this time for @bts_bighit Suga’s merch. I was already paying, then boom. Sold out. As long as ARMY got through and not some a**hole predatory reseller, then I won’t be so upset. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 13, 2022

HYBE needs to crack down on resellers. 😤 People are buying on Weverse just to jack up the price on eBay or mercari! There are Mute bags already listed for $1k+! This is seriously messed up! — tay⁷🌙 bangtan interior design enthusiast.₁₈₆ ☃︎ (@myjoonmymoon) January 11, 2022

It felt like I’m securing my concert ticket for bts concert 😭 the anxiety we all felt while we see the loading page in Weverse shop. I cant- — Yoongi in cat form (@lilmeowmeow9505) January 11, 2022

Ik how much y’all want the MUTE boston bag but however desperate you are, DO NOT BUY FROM EBAY re-sellers. — kath⁷ semi-ia 🇵🇭 (@PRMSJIMIN) January 11, 2022

MUTE BOSTON Bag by V sold out in 1 sec….wtf…Am I only one broken??? Insane Can’t believe 😢🥴😲 pic.twitter.com/xjR9A4xLZ4 — 🅱Ꮏร⁷ᴷⁱⁿᴳ🆂㋡ (@Blackswan12_21) January 11, 2022

Made by RM Bungeo-Pang Wind Chime and Army Jogger Pants (Grey) is now Sold Out in less than 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/eXddHswUTg — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) January 6, 2022

I love how Army has gotten creative with the windchime as it sold out. #BTSARMY are geniuses. Purple brains. #RM #bunggeopang #windChime pic.twitter.com/NexaQGlrtb — Idis Brioso (@Tetedemami) January 6, 2022

I don't usually tweet about my obsessions..or tweet at all. But like.. this guitar pick necklace that was designed by #Suga of #BTS literally just sold out 52 minutes ago, why are people allowed to be like this. This isn't stan behavior 😔 pic.twitter.com/tjxJDSEIlk — 🌺⚔BangyaBangya⁷⚔🌺 (@Jazzy_Rainbows) January 13, 2022

The quick selling out of merchandise has only cemented BTS’s reputation as one of the biggest acts in the music industry. Goods designed by Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook are yet to be released later this month.