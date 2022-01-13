scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

BTS merch sold out in a minute, resurfaces on e-Bay at exorbitant rates

The Boston bag designed by V was originally priced at $168 (INR 12,422 approx) but is being sold for lakhs by resellers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 13, 2022 1:57:15 pm
BTS mech sold out, V Mute Boston Bag sold out, BTS RM, BTS Suga, BTS Artist made collection sold out within seconds, Indian ExpressGoods designed by Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook are yet to be released later this month. (Source: World Music Awards / Twitter)

Ever since the HYBE label announced that they will be releasing merchandise and other products designed by the seven BTS members, it was more than clear that the sales would skyrocket. However, no one expected that the artist made collection will be sold out within a seconds.

On 11 January, BTS member V’s (Kim Taehyung) Mute Boston Bag was launched but according to social media, the bag was sold out in less than five seconds. What was even more shocking was how quickly the sold-out bag was being advertised on reselling sites at highly inflated rates.

Many ARMYs (BTS fans are known as ARMYs) took to Twitter to express their disappointment and also highlighted the unethical practice of reselling sought after products by people who are not part of the fandom. Many fans have been demanding the restocking of the artist made collection and taking action against predatory resellers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier this month, the pyjama sets and pillows designed by Kim Seokjin and joggers and windchime designed by Kim Namjoon were sold out within minutes, only to resurface on eBay. Min Yoongi’s necklace, notepad, and cover also met the same fate as it flew off the shelf in a minute.

The quick selling out of merchandise has only cemented BTS’s reputation as one of the biggest acts in the music industry. Goods designed by Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook are yet to be released later this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement