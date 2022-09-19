scorecardresearch
Digital illustrator whose fanart inspired BTS member Jimin’s tattoos is ‘over the moon’ after his recent V Live

In his latest V Live session, BTS member Jimin shared the fanart which inspired him to make his five-moon back tattoo.

People often seek tattoo inspiration from art. Park Jimin, a member of the boyband BTS, is one of them. The world-famous singer and dancer recently revealed the fanart which inspired his full-length back tattoo.

During his recent V Live session that was aired on Sunday, the 26-year-old revealed that initially he only had one crescent moon tattoo but then his bandmate Kim Taehyung (known by stage name V) showed him a fanart which prompted Jimin to get five moon tattoos as shown in the fanart.

After Jimin shared the picture of the digitally made artwork, it did not take long for the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, to trace the artist who made it.

The digital illustrator who goes by the Twitter user name @ArizzoStudios is being credited with the tattoo-inspiring artwork which was posted on their Twitter handle back in March.

While expressing their happiness and surprise at Jimin’s revelation @ArizzoStudios tweeted, “I cant believe any of this is happening rightnow but i would love to thank those who have supported my art since day 1 and everyone pouring your love to my jimin art. this is a miracle and a dream come true – thank you taehyung and jimin for choosing my moons. @BTS_twt 💜”.

They further added, “theres not a lot of words to describe how grateful and over the moon i am. Thank you for being bts and for creating music and actions that heal the world and that inspire my artistry every single day. I love you with all my heart . Always. @BTS_twt 💜”.

Since Jimin’s last V Live, thousands of fans have congratulated @ArizzoStudios on social media for getting acknowledgement and praise from their muse himself.

