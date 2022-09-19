Digital illustrator whose fanart inspired BTS member Jimin’s tattoos is ‘over the moon’ after his recent V Live

People often seek tattoo inspiration from art. Park Jimin, a member of the boyband BTS, is one of them. The world-famous singer and dancer recently revealed the fanart which inspired his full-length back tattoo.

During his recent V Live session that was aired on Sunday, the 26-year-old revealed that initially he only had one crescent moon tattoo but then his bandmate Kim Taehyung (known by stage name V) showed him a fanart which prompted Jimin to get five moon tattoos as shown in the fanart.

After Jimin shared the picture of the digitally made artwork, it did not take long for the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, to trace the artist who made it.

The digital illustrator who goes by the Twitter user name @ArizzoStudios is being credited with the tattoo-inspiring artwork which was posted on their Twitter handle back in March.

🐥 I’ve got this moon tattoo on the back of my neck, ahh.. should I not say this *laughs*

🐥 Taehyung showed me this fanart and saying “🐯 Look at this it’s a fanart, it’s so pretty!”

🐥 So I got it done like that. I originally had only one but now have like 5 moons pic.twitter.com/vOzPMbkt9f — ma (@namukook97) September 18, 2022

can’t believe jimin just confirmed that this fanart that tae showed him is the reason why he added 4 moon phases to his initial one crescent moon tattoo… pic.twitter.com/EBmtfPJrtj — Sel ☆ Focus on BTS (@kookmimir) September 18, 2022

if you ever wonder how much of an impact armys have on bangtan just know that an army fanart of jimin inspired him to continue the moon tattoo and get another 4 down his back . this is real life . — bts 🪂 (@jeonboops) September 18, 2022

Congratulations your art on jimin’s back 👏🎉 your hard work pays off so happy for you, Congo you deserve the praise 💜 — Jiya⁷ 🏁 (@BTSTJ4SR) September 18, 2022

HE TATTOOED IT ON HIS BACK! BESTIE YOU WON IN YOUR LIFE! SO HAPPY FOR YOU! WELL DESERVED RECOGNITION!🫶🏽 — iza 🏁 (@munchtans) September 18, 2022

Congrats so happy for you , also thank you for drawing the art so well , i bet it made jimin so happy , taehyung loved it too , please keep making more beautiful arts 🤍 — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) September 18, 2022

While expressing their happiness and surprise at Jimin’s revelation @ArizzoStudios tweeted, “I cant believe any of this is happening rightnow but i would love to thank those who have supported my art since day 1 and everyone pouring your love to my jimin art. this is a miracle and a dream come true – thank you taehyung and jimin for choosing my moons. @BTS_twt 💜”.

They further added, “theres not a lot of words to describe how grateful and over the moon i am. Thank you for being bts and for creating music and actions that heal the world and that inspire my artistry every single day. I love you with all my heart . Always. @BTS_twt 💜”.

Since Jimin’s last V Live, thousands of fans have congratulated @ArizzoStudios on social media for getting acknowledgement and praise from their muse himself.