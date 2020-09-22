YouTuber recreates BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ using sounds from objects found in supermarket

From rearranging hangers to repeatedly opening and closing refrigerator door, the video shows Schneider finding melody from everyday objects. (Picture credit: YouTube/Kurt Hugo Schneider)

A YouTuber recreated Korean pop group BTS’s popular song Dynamite using objects from a Walmart and the video has impressed many on the internet.

YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider rearranged hangers, repeatedly opened and closed a refrigerator door, rang bicycle bells and used children’s toys to record various sounds.

After ‘collecting’ the sounds, Schneider rearranged the tune on a computer to compose the tune of Dynamite. Schneider‘s friend Sam Tsui contributed his voice for the track.

The video has over one lakh views and here’s how people reacted to it:

Schneider is a music producer and filmmaker who has over 13 million subscribers on YouTube.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd